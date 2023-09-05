Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OneMain Holdings Shares Are Not Pricing In Enough Recession Risk

Sep. 05, 2023 11:30 PM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)
Seeking Profits
Summary

  • OneMain Financial's shares are currently trading around $42, making it a good time to review whether investors should hold or sell.
  • The company's earnings have decreased due to reserving more for potential loan losses, which exposes it to the economic cycle.
  • While the company is taking steps to manage potential losses, it cannot completely eliminate the cyclicality inherent in its business.

Close up of a mid adult woman checking her energy bills at home, sitting in her living room. She has a worried expression

DjordjeDjurdjevic

Last October, I argued that shares of OneMain Financial (NYSE:OMF) could reach $42-45 if recession fears moderated, though investors needed to be aware of its significant exposure to an economic downturn. Recession fears have gone down, with the Federal Reserve’s

Seeking Profits
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

