Playing the stock market is a gamble and each month this game has different odds for success, as shown in the following:

S&P and Target Date Solutions

The best odds are in December when you have a 77% chance of making money – i.e., having a positive return. The odds are in your favor (better than 50/50) in most of the other months, except September when there’s only a 50/50 chance of profiting in the stock market.

In Las Vegas, skilled gamblers base their bets on the probability of winning. Should you play the September 2023 game? Should you bet the same as you do in the high odds months, like December?

That time of year again

It’s September again so any number of articles will remind us that September has been the worst month for US stock markets. Here’s a recap on the history of monthly returns on the S&P500 over the past 97.7 years (1172 months):

S&P and Target Date Solutions

Shown graphically, September leaps off the page as being the only month with an average negative return, and the magnitude of average loss is serious at -0.8%.

S&P and Target Date Solutions

September has been the worst performing month because:

It has the lowest average return. The average loss in September has been -0,8%, due in part to the fact that the worst month ever happened in a September. A 29.7% loss in September 1931 is the worst monthly loss ever. All of the other 11 months have positive average returns.

49 of the past 97 Septembers – 51% -- have suffered losses, contrasted to the other months that have had positive returns 64% of the time.

Momentum or reversal

This September will disappoint as usual if the current bull market reverses, or it will surprise to the upside if the bull runs. Which do you think will be the case?

A possible explanation

In his book The Beast on Wall Street, Dr. Robert Haugen argues that investors muck up market behavior with their emotions, so the news of the day frequently results in market moves that don’t make sense. Markets go up on bad news and down on good news.

But during the Summer, many traders are on vacation so less mucking up. But then the mucking starts again when they return to their desks. Make sense?

Place your bets

As shown in the following table from Lazy Portfolio ETF, sorted by best-to-worst September returns, winning and losing asset classes vary by month. In the case of September:

Gold and International Stocks are the best performing asset classes in September with a .48% average return, which is half the average monthly return on the S&P500. Gold has delivered positive returns in September 84% of the time – very good odds. The best month for gold is January, and the worst is March. International Stocks have delivered positive returns 68% of the time. December is the best month for this asset class and April is the worst month.

Preferred stocks have the worst September performance, losing -0.91% on average. These stocks win only 48% of the time, so not a good bet. September is the worst month for this asset class. January is the best month.

Lazy Portfolio ETF

You can use this table every month to see where the odds are in and out of your favor.

Conclusion

The historical odds place this September at a disadvantage with a 50/50 chance of a loss in the US stock market, but you can turn the odds more in your favor by overweighting and underweighting asset classes based on their September history of successes and failures.

Good luck!!