Why Stocks Tend To Decline Or Crash In Autumn: VIX Seasonality And The October Effect

Sep. 06, 2023 12:29 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, VIXSPY
Logan Kane
Logan Kane
23.22K Followers

Summary

  • Stock market crashes tend to occur in the autumn months, supported by historical data from around the world. Volatility seasonally rises in late summer and is highest in October.
  • Historical reasons for stock declines during the fall can be attributed to factors such as agricultural credit and reduced liquidity after summer vacations.
  • September and October tend to combine for negative average returns, suggesting caution for investors.
  • This year's seasonality may be stronger than average due to the Fed's QT program, a deluge of September corporate debt sales, and student loans kicking back in on October 1st.
  • This doesn't mean that stocks will certainly crash this autumn per se, but the odds are slanted towards a correction far more than usual.

Apple tree fully laden with ripe apples

Pasticcio

October. This is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August, and February.

- Mark Twain, Pudd'nhead Wilson.

1907. 1929. 1987. 2008. A disproportionate number of major stock

This article was written by

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

