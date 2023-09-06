Don't Be Fooled By Walgreens' 8.2% Yield
Summary
- Walgreens has experienced a 68% collapse in its stock price since mid-2015 and is currently down 54% from its early 2021 highs.
- The company's fundamentals have deteriorated, leading to concerns about its dividend safety, which has a 47-year growth streak and no cuts for 91 years.
- The yield is at an all-time high, but in this case, that's a warning. The management shakeup creates a 5.3% risk of a dividend cut.
- Moody's has downgraded Walgreens' credit rating and has an 11% risk of default within 30 years. S&P also recently downgraded WBA to negative outlook.
- WBA's growth outlook remains positive for now, though it has continued to fall, and I'm skeptical of its ability to compete with rivals like CVS, WMT, and Amazon. In part 2 of this series, I will provide 8+% yielding dividend aristocrat alternatives to WBA, which is a company in search of a reason for continued existence.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
One of my favorite investing quotes isn't actually about investing.
When the facts change I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at Dividend Kings. Wherever the facts lead we always follow, that is the essence of disciplined financial science.
Rest assured that all smart long-term investors are financial scientists, even those that don't appear to be.
- Buffett can now scan a balance sheet in 2 minutes and know if it's a good company
- Thanks to 70 years of practice
Why is following the facts as they change over time so important? As Howard Marks and John Templeton taught us, you can only be 80% certain about any company, no matter how strong today's data is.
Templeton concedes that when people say things are different, 20 percent of the time they are right." - Howard Marks
GE in 2000 was an AAA-rated dividend aristocrat led by Forbes, "CEO of the century." It was the most valuable company on earth and hadn't missed earnings expectations in a decade.
Three dividend cuts later?
GE investors who ignored valuations at the tech bubble peak are still down 37% 23 years later. Even if GE's recent impressive rally continues, that's likely a lost quarter century. And if you factor in inflation?
- -56% adjusted for inflation
- after 23 years!
GE's terrible returns are due to a complete collapse in fundamentals, including an 87% decline in earnings and a 97% decline in its dividend.
Given those terrible fundamentals, a 56% inflation-adjusted return for those buying GE at its record highs is getting off easy.
But I'm not here to talk about GE other than as a warning that even the SWANiest of Ultra SWANs (ultra sleep well at night) AAA-rated dividend aristocrats, run by the "CEO of the century," can fail.
According to JPMorgan, 44% of all US stocks since 1980 have suffered "permanent, catastrophic" collapses.
That's a 70+% decline from which the stock price NEVER recovers.
In some sectors, like tech? Where innovation is fast and the competition is cutthroat? It's as high as 59%.
For industrials, where moats tend to be wide created by decades-long relationships and economies of scale? It's still almost 40%.
I want to update Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) quickly because several Dividend Kings members have been asking me about this ultra-yield, anti-bubble dividend aristocrat in recent weeks.
Walgreens has gone off a cliff since its early 2021 highs, down a stunning 54%.
So, let's get straight into it. Is Walgreens a Buffett-style "fat pitch"? The best opportunity in decades to buy this venerable aristocrat? Or is it a value trap from which you must sprint away as fast as possible?
How Historic Is Walgreen's Collapse?
Walgreen's collapse is worse than you might realize. It's actually in a 68% collapse that began in mid-2015. It's now been falling for eight years, including dividends.
If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” - Warren Buffett
Why do I not care about an analyst's 12-month price target? Or even the consensus 12-month price guess? Because over 12 months, fundamentals have almost nothing to do with stock prices.
|Time Frame (Years)
|
Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations
|1 Day
|0.02%
|1 month
|0.33%
|3 month
|1.0%
|6 months
|2.0%
|1
|5% (12-month price targets)
|2
|10%
|3
|15%
|4
|28%
|5
|36%
|6
|47%
|7
|58%
|8
|68% Walgreens failed, never-ending turnaround
|9
|79%
|10+
|90%
|20+
|91%
|30+
|97%
(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)
Short-term stock prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.
Over 10 years? What Buffett considers long-term? 90% of stock price movement is fundamentals.
Walgreens now is in an eight-year bear market, near its lows, and is flashing warning signs like this one.
WBA's yield has soared to the highest level in at least almost 40 years and most likely the highest level in history.
Walgreens has a 47-year dividend growth streak and hasn't cut its dividend in 91 years since it began paying one.
So either the stock market is wrong, and WBA is now the buying opportunity of a lifetime (for this stock, at least), or that dividend is not as safe as the venerable dividend streak might have you believe.
Dividend Safety Collapsing Along With Fundamentals
WBA Dividend Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|WBA
|53%
|2.0%
|5.4%
|Risk Rating
|High-Risk 84th percentile risk management - speculative, turnaround failing
|BBB Negative outlook credit rating = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|2.5% or less max risk cap- speculative
Overall Quality
|WBA
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|53%
|3/5 average
|Business Model
|70%
|2/3 narrow moat-negative trend
|Dependability
|53%
|3/5 average
|Total
|59%
|8/13 Speculative-Average
|Risk Rating
|2/5 High Risk
|2.5% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec - Speculative
|
40% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
Walgreens dividend safety has been falling for years now as its fundamentals deteriorate.
- This is our 3rd downgrade of WBA
96% Collapse In Free Cash Flow
Analysts think that WBA will raise the dividend by a token amount within three quarters, just barely hitting the seven quarter to keep the annual growth streak alive rule.
- WBA missed its normal annual dividend increase window this quarter
- a signal that things are very stressed at Walgreens
While the streak is expected to hit 49 years by 2025, analysts are unwilling to forecast 2026, another warning sign.
What The Heck Is Going On At Walgreens!?
So, what's the deal with Walgreens collapsing fundamentals? How on earth is a pharmacy chain going so wrong that a dividend that's never been cut in almost 100 years, including through the Great Depression, is now at risk, according to Wall Street?
The CEO just stepped down after three years of failing to turn around a core business that's been slammed by a one-two punch.
- The rise of generic drugs has slashed the profitability of WBA's core business
- that business peaked in 2018
WBA has always been a pharmacy with a storefront attached, and the rise of Amazon and e-commerce hammered the retail side of the business.
During the Pandemic, the retail business suffered because consumers could hardly switch from Amazon to Walgreens for their online shopping needs.
Now, Walgreens benefited from Pandemic vaccines, but that's over until the next one.
Walgreens and CVS have been rivals for decades, and Walgreens was always seen as the more conservative company, "sticking to its knitting."
CVS was out buying insurance companies, PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers), and all healthcare companies trying to turn itself into a vertically integrated healthcare giant. A "one-stop shop" for healthcare.
That meant taking on a lot of debt and having to freeze the dividend for years, breaking a dividend growth streak of two decades.
However, it appears that CVS made the less risky choice, pivoting to the right strategy of "bigger is safer," while Walgreens just let its core business deteriorate for years.
WBA's global diversification, primarily in Europe and the UK, didn't help it because the key macro trends around healthcare are global. CVS was adapting, and WBA was tinkering at the edges.
And now the CEO is jumping ship, and so is the CFO. The same CFO claims Walgreens is "absolutely committed to its dividend."
The management that was committed to the dividend is now gone. The company just missed its annual dividend hike window for the first time in decades, and even Wall Street analysts aren't willing to forecast a dividend beyond 2025.
But here is the biggest risk to Walgreen's dividend.
Balance Sheet: The Credit Rating Agencies Are Increasingly Worried
On January 16th, Moody's annual review of Walgreens concluded with a downgrade to Baa3's negative outlook.
In 2021, Fitch stopped rating Walgreens because the company stopped paying it to do so.
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|BBB Negative Outlook
|7.50%
|13.3
|Moody's
|Baa3 (BBB- equivalent) Negative Outlook
|11.00%
|9.1
|Consensus
|BBB- Negative Outlook
|9.25%
|10.8
(Source: Moody's, S&P)
Higher litigation costs, suffering retail sales, and a lack of ability to compete with CVS in its attempts to turn into a vertical healthcare company have S&P concerned about WBA's ability to service its debt.
Not that much, mind you, because the dividend can always be cut.
- $1.7 billion annual dividend
In 2018, WBA's free cash flow peaked at $7.2 billion.
In 2027, it's expected to be back to $6.2 billion after three years of successful turnaround, about 15% less than its record high.
Negative free cash flow growth over a decade? Yup, that might explain the abysmal stock returns.
The good news is that IF WBA's new management, whoever that turns out to be, can finally get the ship righted, then WBA's free cash flow should soar and cover the dividend very comfortably.
Then again, WBA has had 3 CEOs in 4 years, and none of them could stop the wheels from slowly but steadily falling off this bus.
Moody's Has A Warning For Walgreens Investors
Why is Moody's rating WBA the equivalent of BBB- with a negative outlook, a 33% chance of a downgrade to junk?
That's a one in 9 chance WBA is going bankrupt within 30 years and possibly as high as 14%.
It's not the short-term debt that's the problem, as WBA's leverage ratios are fine even if next year's cash flow recovery never happens.
Rather Moody's is worried about
Walgreen's debt is mostly front-loaded, maturing by 2026. If there is no recession, then higher for longer interest rates could send refinancing costs soaring. Walgreen's longest-duration bonds are yielding almost 7% right now.
- Average borrowing cost 1.87%
The current borrowing cost (10-year bond yields) is 6.17%.
If no recession breaks the back of inflation, then Walgreen's interest costs could approximately triple in the coming years.
If there is a recession? No problem, right? This is a recession-resistant pharmacy business! CVS has reported weakness in its retail business, as has Target, Dollar General, Macy's, and even Nike!
When Dollar General, the ultimate recession-resistant retailer, is suffering, and the much better-managed CVS is starting to get worried, it's hard to look optimistically at WBA's retail business, which is about 25% of its sales.
The Good News For Walgreens Investors
Walgreens's quality and safety continue to deteriorate, but that doesn't necessarily mean the dividend will likely get cut.
I estimate the risk of a cut at 5.4%, and here's why.
First, WBA owns about 15% of Cencora (AmerisourceBergen just changed its name), worth about $5 billion.
They could sell that and pay off nearly 50% of its debt. That stake in COR is enough cash to pay off its maturing debt through 2025.
That might explain why the bond market is, via credit default swaps, estimating a 1.1737% risk of WBA defaulting within five years and a 7.02% risk of a default within 30 years.
That's consistent with a BBB stable credit rating, a lot more optimistic than S&P or Moody's.
Walgreens does understand (one would hope) that the only reason anyone has stuck with them for eight years of stock return hell is that dividend aristocrat status.
Do they have the ability to maintain the dividend? They do; they have almost $1 billion in cash, $5 billion in COR stock, and $5 billion in borrowing power on its revolver.
Will they protect the dividend streak? Wall Street is a lot more skeptical.
Bottom Line: Walgreens Represents A Deep Value Speculative Ultra-Yield Opportunity I Wouldn't Buy
A few years ago, Walgreens's risk of a dividend cut was about 0.5%, and now it's about 5.3%.
Does that make a dividend cut likely? No, it is just about 11 more likely than a few years ago before the turnaround failed.
WBA's free cash flow consensus forecasts look great! A rapid increase to $6.2 billion in annual free cash flow would cover the current dividend by almost 4X!
Walgreens Has Been Badly Missing Free Cash Flow Forecasts For Years
WBA's track record has been abysmal since its troubles began on free cash flow.
And now it's in a bit of a pickle. If there is a recession, its retail business will likely take a beating. If CVS is suffering and even Dollar General and Nike report weak sales, I have little confidence that WBA will pull through this recession unscathed.
If there is no recession, something that the bond market continues to think is impossible within the year (100% recession risk by July 31, 2024), then higher interest rates could triple or quadruple WBA's average interest cost in the coming years.
Walgreen's big plan to overcome its challenges by becoming more like CVS has thus far failed. Why go to Walgreens when local grocery stores or CVS are available? Heck, CVS Minute Clinics are now available in most Targets!
Walmart has pharmacies, too!
Walgreens likes to tout the success of its loyalty program, but as a member of that program, I can tell you it doesn't make me shop at Walgreens anymore. If I am in a Walgreens, I'll sign in to get my 5% off, but I'm a loyal Target and Amazon shopper for almost everything I need.
Walgreens Theoretically Offers Deep Value Opportunity
Is Walgreens a potential deep-value anti-bubble stock? Sure.
If you believe that whatever management it ends up with can deliver 12% growth next year and 21% in 2025.
Those are off-easy comps, but I'm skeptical that WBA can cost-cut its way to 35% EPS growth in two years.
Not without damaging its ability to compete with CVS, Target, Walmart, or even Amazon, which is gunning to take over the pharmacy market.
I don't see a reason for Walgreens to be able to compete with those better-run rivals.
K-Mart and Winn Dixie were once aristocrats, and now they are both bankrupt (Kmart went bankrupt twice!).
Do I think Walgreens is a doomed company? Probably not. Rite Aid is still around, though it hasn't been a good investment for years.
- RAD earnings negative since 2021 and expected to remain so through 2027
Suppose there is any dividend aristocrat that has a chance of hitting --70 % off its highs and suffering a permanent catastrophic decline like GE, CenturyLink, K-mart, or Winn Dixie did. In that case, I think it might be a company like Walgreens.
When I can't think of why this company needs to exist in the face of superior-run competitors, this is not an 8% yielding aristocrat that I recommend you buy today.
What should aristocrat investors seeking an 8% yield buy instead of Walgreens?
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, and Correction Planning Tool.
Membership also includes
Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
- my family's $2.5 million family charity fund.
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments