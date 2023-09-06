LumerB

One of my favorite investing quotes isn't actually about investing.

When the facts change I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at Dividend Kings. Wherever the facts lead we always follow, that is the essence of disciplined financial science.

Rest assured that all smart long-term investors are financial scientists, even those that don't appear to be.

Buffett can now scan a balance sheet in 2 minutes and know if it's a good company

Thanks to 70 years of practice

Why is following the facts as they change over time so important? As Howard Marks and John Templeton taught us, you can only be 80% certain about any company, no matter how strong today's data is.

Templeton concedes that when people say things are different, 20 percent of the time they are right." - Howard Marks

GE in 2000 was an AAA-rated dividend aristocrat led by Forbes, "CEO of the century." It was the most valuable company on earth and hadn't missed earnings expectations in a decade.

Three dividend cuts later?

GE investors who ignored valuations at the tech bubble peak are still down 37% 23 years later. Even if GE's recent impressive rally continues, that's likely a lost quarter century. And if you factor in inflation?

-56% adjusted for inflation

after 23 years!

GE's terrible returns are due to a complete collapse in fundamentals, including an 87% decline in earnings and a 97% decline in its dividend.

Given those terrible fundamentals, a 56% inflation-adjusted return for those buying GE at its record highs is getting off easy.

But I'm not here to talk about GE other than as a warning that even the SWANiest of Ultra SWANs (ultra sleep well at night) AAA-rated dividend aristocrats, run by the "CEO of the century," can fail.

According to JPMorgan, 44% of all US stocks since 1980 have suffered "permanent, catastrophic" collapses.

That's a 70+% decline from which the stock price NEVER recovers.

In some sectors, like tech? Where innovation is fast and the competition is cutthroat? It's as high as 59%.

For industrials, where moats tend to be wide created by decades-long relationships and economies of scale? It's still almost 40%.

I want to update Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) quickly because several Dividend Kings members have been asking me about this ultra-yield, anti-bubble dividend aristocrat in recent weeks.

Walgreens has gone off a cliff since its early 2021 highs, down a stunning 54%.

So, let's get straight into it. Is Walgreens a Buffett-style "fat pitch"? The best opportunity in decades to buy this venerable aristocrat? Or is it a value trap from which you must sprint away as fast as possible?

How Historic Is Walgreen's Collapse?

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Walgreen's collapse is worse than you might realize. It's actually in a 68% collapse that began in mid-2015. It's now been falling for eight years, including dividends.

If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” - Warren Buffett

Why do I not care about an analyst's 12-month price target? Or even the consensus 12-month price guess? Because over 12 months, fundamentals have almost nothing to do with stock prices.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.02% 1 month 0.33% 3 month 1.0% 6 months 2.0% 1 5% (12-month price targets) 2 10% 3 15% 4 28% 5 36% 6 47% 7 58% 8 68% Walgreens failed, never-ending turnaround 9 79% 10+ 90% 20+ 91% 30+ 97% Click to enlarge

Short-term stock prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.

Over 10 years? What Buffett considers long-term? 90% of stock price movement is fundamentals.

Walgreens now is in an eight-year bear market, near its lows, and is flashing warning signs like this one.

WBA's yield has soared to the highest level in at least almost 40 years and most likely the highest level in history.

Walgreens has a 47-year dividend growth streak and hasn't cut its dividend in 91 years since it began paying one.

So either the stock market is wrong, and WBA is now the buying opportunity of a lifetime (for this stock, at least), or that dividend is not as safe as the venerable dividend streak might have you believe.

Dividend Safety Collapsing Along With Fundamentals

WBA Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% WBA 53% 2.0% 5.4% Risk Rating High-Risk 84th percentile risk management - speculative, turnaround failing BBB Negative outlook credit rating = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 2.5% or less max risk cap- speculative Click to enlarge

Overall Quality

WBA Final Score Rating Safety 53% 3/5 average Business Model 70% 2/3 narrow moat-negative trend Dependability 53% 3/5 average Total 59% 8/13 Speculative-Average Risk Rating 2/5 High Risk 2.5% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec - Speculative 40% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy Click to enlarge

Walgreens dividend safety has been falling for years now as its fundamentals deteriorate.

This is our 3rd downgrade of WBA

96% Collapse In Free Cash Flow

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Analysts think that WBA will raise the dividend by a token amount within three quarters, just barely hitting the seven quarter to keep the annual growth streak alive rule.

WBA missed its normal annual dividend increase window this quarter

a signal that things are very stressed at Walgreens

While the streak is expected to hit 49 years by 2025, analysts are unwilling to forecast 2026, another warning sign.

What The Heck Is Going On At Walgreens!?

So, what's the deal with Walgreens collapsing fundamentals? How on earth is a pharmacy chain going so wrong that a dividend that's never been cut in almost 100 years, including through the Great Depression, is now at risk, according to Wall Street?

The CEO just stepped down after three years of failing to turn around a core business that's been slammed by a one-two punch.

The rise of generic drugs has slashed the profitability of WBA's core business

that business peaked in 2018

WBA has always been a pharmacy with a storefront attached, and the rise of Amazon and e-commerce hammered the retail side of the business.

During the Pandemic, the retail business suffered because consumers could hardly switch from Amazon to Walgreens for their online shopping needs.

Now, Walgreens benefited from Pandemic vaccines, but that's over until the next one.

Walgreens and CVS have been rivals for decades, and Walgreens was always seen as the more conservative company, "sticking to its knitting."

CVS was out buying insurance companies, PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers), and all healthcare companies trying to turn itself into a vertically integrated healthcare giant. A "one-stop shop" for healthcare.

That meant taking on a lot of debt and having to freeze the dividend for years, breaking a dividend growth streak of two decades.

However, it appears that CVS made the less risky choice, pivoting to the right strategy of "bigger is safer," while Walgreens just let its core business deteriorate for years.

WBA's global diversification, primarily in Europe and the UK, didn't help it because the key macro trends around healthcare are global. CVS was adapting, and WBA was tinkering at the edges.

And now the CEO is jumping ship, and so is the CFO. The same CFO claims Walgreens is "absolutely committed to its dividend."

The management that was committed to the dividend is now gone. The company just missed its annual dividend hike window for the first time in decades, and even Wall Street analysts aren't willing to forecast a dividend beyond 2025.

But here is the biggest risk to Walgreen's dividend.

Balance Sheet: The Credit Rating Agencies Are Increasingly Worried

On January 16th, Moody's annual review of Walgreens concluded with a downgrade to Baa3's negative outlook.

In 2021, Fitch stopped rating Walgreens because the company stopped paying it to do so.

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB Negative Outlook 7.50% 13.3 Moody's Baa3 (BBB- equivalent) Negative Outlook 11.00% 9.1 Consensus BBB- Negative Outlook 9.25% 10.8 Click to enlarge

S&P

Higher litigation costs, suffering retail sales, and a lack of ability to compete with CVS in its attempts to turn into a vertical healthcare company have S&P concerned about WBA's ability to service its debt.

Not that much, mind you, because the dividend can always be cut.

$1.7 billion annual dividend

FactSet Research Terminal

In 2018, WBA's free cash flow peaked at $7.2 billion.

In 2027, it's expected to be back to $6.2 billion after three years of successful turnaround, about 15% less than its record high.

Negative free cash flow growth over a decade? Yup, that might explain the abysmal stock returns.

The good news is that IF WBA's new management, whoever that turns out to be, can finally get the ship righted, then WBA's free cash flow should soar and cover the dividend very comfortably.

Then again, WBA has had 3 CEOs in 4 years, and none of them could stop the wheels from slowly but steadily falling off this bus.

Moody's Has A Warning For Walgreens Investors

Why is Moody's rating WBA the equivalent of BBB- with a negative outlook, a 33% chance of a downgrade to junk?

That's a one in 9 chance WBA is going bankrupt within 30 years and possibly as high as 14%.

FactSet Research Terminal

It's not the short-term debt that's the problem, as WBA's leverage ratios are fine even if next year's cash flow recovery never happens.

Rather Moody's is worried about

FactSet Research Terminal

Walgreen's debt is mostly front-loaded, maturing by 2026. If there is no recession, then higher for longer interest rates could send refinancing costs soaring. Walgreen's longest-duration bonds are yielding almost 7% right now.

Average borrowing cost 1.87%

The current borrowing cost (10-year bond yields) is 6.17%.

If no recession breaks the back of inflation, then Walgreen's interest costs could approximately triple in the coming years.

If there is a recession? No problem, right? This is a recession-resistant pharmacy business! CVS has reported weakness in its retail business, as has Target, Dollar General, Macy's, and even Nike!

When Dollar General, the ultimate recession-resistant retailer, is suffering, and the much better-managed CVS is starting to get worried, it's hard to look optimistically at WBA's retail business, which is about 25% of its sales.

The Good News For Walgreens Investors

Walgreens's quality and safety continue to deteriorate, but that doesn't necessarily mean the dividend will likely get cut.

I estimate the risk of a cut at 5.4%, and here's why.

First, WBA owns about 15% of Cencora (AmerisourceBergen just changed its name), worth about $5 billion.

They could sell that and pay off nearly 50% of its debt. That stake in COR is enough cash to pay off its maturing debt through 2025.

That might explain why the bond market is, via credit default swaps, estimating a 1.1737% risk of WBA defaulting within five years and a 7.02% risk of a default within 30 years.

That's consistent with a BBB stable credit rating, a lot more optimistic than S&P or Moody's.

Walgreens does understand (one would hope) that the only reason anyone has stuck with them for eight years of stock return hell is that dividend aristocrat status.

Do they have the ability to maintain the dividend? They do; they have almost $1 billion in cash, $5 billion in COR stock, and $5 billion in borrowing power on its revolver.

Will they protect the dividend streak? Wall Street is a lot more skeptical.

Bottom Line: Walgreens Represents A Deep Value Speculative Ultra-Yield Opportunity I Wouldn't Buy

A few years ago, Walgreens's risk of a dividend cut was about 0.5%, and now it's about 5.3%.

Does that make a dividend cut likely? No, it is just about 11 more likely than a few years ago before the turnaround failed.

WBA's free cash flow consensus forecasts look great! A rapid increase to $6.2 billion in annual free cash flow would cover the current dividend by almost 4X!

Walgreens Has Been Badly Missing Free Cash Flow Forecasts For Years

FAST Graphs, FactSet

WBA's track record has been abysmal since its troubles began on free cash flow.

And now it's in a bit of a pickle. If there is a recession, its retail business will likely take a beating. If CVS is suffering and even Dollar General and Nike report weak sales, I have little confidence that WBA will pull through this recession unscathed.

If there is no recession, something that the bond market continues to think is impossible within the year (100% recession risk by July 31, 2024), then higher interest rates could triple or quadruple WBA's average interest cost in the coming years.

Walgreen's big plan to overcome its challenges by becoming more like CVS has thus far failed. Why go to Walgreens when local grocery stores or CVS are available? Heck, CVS Minute Clinics are now available in most Targets!

Walmart has pharmacies, too!

Walgreens likes to tout the success of its loyalty program, but as a member of that program, I can tell you it doesn't make me shop at Walgreens anymore. If I am in a Walgreens, I'll sign in to get my 5% off, but I'm a loyal Target and Amazon shopper for almost everything I need.

Walgreens Theoretically Offers Deep Value Opportunity

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Is Walgreens a potential deep-value anti-bubble stock? Sure.

If you believe that whatever management it ends up with can deliver 12% growth next year and 21% in 2025.

Those are off-easy comps, but I'm skeptical that WBA can cost-cut its way to 35% EPS growth in two years.

Not without damaging its ability to compete with CVS, Target, Walmart, or even Amazon, which is gunning to take over the pharmacy market.

I don't see a reason for Walgreens to be able to compete with those better-run rivals.

K-Mart and Winn Dixie were once aristocrats, and now they are both bankrupt (Kmart went bankrupt twice!).

Do I think Walgreens is a doomed company? Probably not. Rite Aid is still around, though it hasn't been a good investment for years.

RAD earnings negative since 2021 and expected to remain so through 2027

YCharts

Suppose there is any dividend aristocrat that has a chance of hitting --70 % off its highs and suffering a permanent catastrophic decline like GE, CenturyLink, K-mart, or Winn Dixie did. In that case, I think it might be a company like Walgreens.

When I can't think of why this company needs to exist in the face of superior-run competitors, this is not an 8% yielding aristocrat that I recommend you buy today.

What should aristocrat investors seeking an 8% yield buy instead of Walgreens?