Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Getting To Know The Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index

Sep. 06, 2023 1:10 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.23K Followers

Summary

  • The global insurance market capitalization has grown significantly over the past three decades.
  • Insurance companies are typically considered non-cyclical or “defensive” given that the products and services provided by insurance companies are often needed regardless of the phase of the business cycle.
  • The Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index typically had a lower trailing 12-month P/E ratio than the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index.

Insurance concept. Protection against a possible eventuality. Umbrella cover House, Car, Family, Travel and Health icon on wooden block for assurance life concept.

Wipada Wipawin/iStock via Getty Images

By Sherifa Issifu

The global insurance market capitalization has grown significantly over the past three decades, growing from nearly USD 350 billion at the end of 1992 to USD 2.7 trillion as of H1 2023. This growth

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.23K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.