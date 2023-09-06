Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fisker: Finally Going On The Offensive (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 06, 2023 1:28 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.49K Followers

Summary

  • Fisker has lowered its production outlook for FY 2023 again due to supplier issues, now expecting to deliver 20,000 to 23,000 electric vehicles.
  • The company is aggressively expanding into Europe, with deliveries already starting in Denmark and Germany, and plans to launch in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland in the near term.
  • FSR's revenue base has quadrupled from Q1 to Q2 but is still relatively low compared to other EV manufacturers.
  • Massive revenue ramp is set to take place if Fisker can ramp up Ocean Fisker production successfully.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Alex Wong

Electric vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE:FSR) has made a couple of important announcements lately that affect its delivery ramp in Europe. The company is aggressively entering new markets and is seeking to establish a wide-ranging service network in Europe. Recent

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.49K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.