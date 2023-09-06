Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 06, 2023 12:43 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Call September 5, 2023 6:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd McKinnon - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Gabriela Borges

Good afternoon. We'll go ahead and get started. Thank you for joining us at the Okta session this afternoon. I'm Gabriela Borges. I cover security and emerging software here at Goldman. Delighted to have Todd McKinnon on stage with me, CEO and Co-Founder of Okta.

Todd McKinnon

Thanks for having me. It's great to be here, the Palace Hotel.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gabriela Borges

So Todd, I want to start on what appears to be a little bit of a paradigm shift in security, which is the idea that identity is the new perimeter. And so as we think about the traditional architectures and network security dissolving, help us understand how and when identity becomes a more strategic cornerstone of the security budget?

Todd McKinnon

I think it's an important question, and it is the perimeter. I talk to people often – before I get to that question, I talk to people a lot about even beyond that, why it matters. And why does – first of all, what is identity. And it's really like a system of record that stores – the people and what they can do and what they can't do and gives you information about that in a full kind of comprehensive visibility kind of way or across customers and employees and partners.

So out of that comes a lot of things. You get – even before you get to cyber, you get simple things like can your customers log in and are your partners able to get to the applications and get the value of the – all the technology you're deploying. Then

