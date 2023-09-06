Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PALL And Palladium's Inflection Point

Orchid Research profile picture
Orchid Research
5.69K Followers

Summary

  • PALL has continued to bleed since we published our constructive thesis on February 15.
  • Speculators have established a record net short position in palladium on Nymex, indicative of an excessively bearish sentiment.
  • If potential supply constraints from Russia materialize later this year, a significant short-squeeze could ensue, pushing palladium prices and PALL up.
  • We might be nearing an inflection point. Historically, speculators often misjudge these pivotal moments, presenting potential upside for PALL investors.
Palladium is a chemical element that at room temperature contracts in the solid state. Metal used in industry. Mineral extraction concept.

RHJ

Overview and recent performance of palladium

Since our initial bullish stance on the abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on February 15, 2023, palladium prices have declined, resulting in PALL shedding about 17% of its value. While we previously expected both

This article was written by

Orchid Research profile picture
Orchid Research
5.69K Followers
Orchid Macro focuses essentially on commodity and macro analysis, using quantitative tools. We conduct research on supply and demand trends across commodities. We also analyze global macro dynamics and their reflexive interactions with the commodity complex. With 10+ years of experience in macro and commodity research, Orchid Research seeks not only to deliver unbiased views and accurate forecasts, but also to identify trade opportunities generating α.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.