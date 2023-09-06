Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China May Be Slowing Down, But PDD Is Surging

Sep. 06, 2023 6:00 AM ETPDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)1 Comment
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
30.74K Followers

Summary

  • Despite a Chinese economic slowdown, PDD stock surged after Q2 earnings beats, with total revenues up 66% year-over-year.
  • Although many growth stocks were down in 2022, PDD offers expanding margins, double-digit revenue and earnings growth, strong FCF, $8.6B in cash from operations, and tremendous fundamentals.
  • PDD moved its headquarters from China to Ireland to boost its international presence, offering a unique risk-return opportunity for growth.
  • With inflation eating into revenue and profits for most companies, PDD offers strong quant grades, tremendous momentum, upward earnings revisions, and may offer a buy-the-dip opportunity.
Best Chinese Stock

U.S. stocks have surged in 2023 on the heels of a tech re-emergence (XLK) as the top-performing sector, +41% YTD and +30% over the last year. Although there are risks to investing in Chinese stocks, there's a substantial investment opportunity in China's

Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company. Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Comments (1)

M
Malaysia888
Today, 6:21 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (11)
Regarding "Despite some lackluster valuation grades, PDD has an attractive B+ forward PEG tied to its potential growth prospects. Up 19% YTD and more than 40% over the last year, although PDD comes at a relative premium, its bullish momentum, complemented by other fundamentals, indicates opportunistic room for upside, making it an excellent portfolio consideration." Is this really written by Stephen Cress? It doesn't have the balance that I would have expected from an experienced Fund Manager. It reads like generated text, not a considered opinion.
