Time To Snag U.K. Equities From The Brexit Bargain Bin?

Sep. 06, 2023 3:24 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Summary

  • Having endured many plot twists since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, the UK stock market has been a notable laggard among global peers.
  • Undervalued in absolute terms, relative to their own history and compared to other developed markets, British stocks remain in the bargain bin.
  • July saw upward revisions to its previous estimate of gross domestic product, which means the UK’s debt ratio for recent months saw an encouraging improvement.
  • Government measures to boost the UK’s growth potential also include agreements to restore a smooth flow of trade within the UK internal market known as the “Windsor Framework,” in addition to an expansion in the range of businesses able to benefit from them.

By Dina Ting, CFA, Head of Global Index Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton ETFs

The UK equity market has been a laggard among global peers since Brexit, but bargain-hunting investors have been showing renewed interest. Dina Ting, Franklin Templeton ETFs’ Head of

