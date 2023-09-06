Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Australia: GDP Holding Up Better Than Expected

Sep. 06, 2023 2:40 AM ETEWA, FLAU, FXA
Summary

  • 2Q23 GDP was stronger than expected, and revisions to past data also show the economy has slowed less than was previously assumed.
  • The quarter-on-quarter growth was also a bit stronger at 0.4% (ING f 0.2%), but it was revisions to the back data that made most of the difference to the annual growth rate.
  • GDP expanded by 0.1pp more than originally recorded in each of the three previous quarters, which combined with the 0.4% QoQ 2Q23 figure.

Australia economy and financial market growth concept, 3D rendering

Kagenmi

By Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific

2Q23 GDP was stronger than expected, and revisions to past data also show the economy has slowed less than was previously assumed.

Most of the surprise is in the back

