Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kenvue: Charting A Healthy Future In Consumer Health

Sep. 06, 2023 3:38 AM ETKenvue Inc. (KVUE)
AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
90 Followers

Summary

  • Kenvue Incorporated is a leader in the consumer health industry with a large catalog of notable consumer brands.
  • Kenvue has high brand recognition and market share in various sub-sectors of the health industry.
  • Despite initial struggles with costs after the spinoff from Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue is projected to have long-term growth and is a promising stock for investment.

Parent childcare, knee injury and plaster on child leg after getting hurt showing care, love and support to help growth and childhood development. Hands closeup of adult applying bandage to kid

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Kenvue Incorporated (NYSE:KVUE) is a leader in the consumer health industry. Despite recently separating from Johnson & Johnson and being listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Kenvue is a forefront business in health-related consumer-accessible

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
90 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.