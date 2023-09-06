PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Kenvue Incorporated (NYSE:KVUE) is a leader in the consumer health industry. Despite recently separating from Johnson & Johnson and being listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Kenvue is a forefront business in health-related consumer-accessible items across the globe. As the company stabilizes and progresses through the recent spinoff, Kenvue’s large catalog of notable consumer brands propels the newly listed stock into a future success in the competitive health sector.

High Brand Recognition

Kenvue boasts an impressive roster of notable brands under their business, many of which are the foremost choice for households. Currently, Kenvue is responsible for the operations of Band-Aid, Neosporin, Aveeno, Neutrogena, Tylenol, Zyrtec, and Benadryl, among others. Collectively, the health business reaches over one billion customers globally, one of the largest consumer bases out of any health commerce business. In each of the subsectors Kenvue has products in, such as cold and allergy, pain care, face and body, hair and sun, baby care, and essential health, Kenvue possesses brands with some of the highest market share in the industry. With a high brand value, Kenvue is able to outcompete competitors through name recognition and receive the highest customer base by offering reliable care products rather than generic items sold by pharmaceutical stores.

Leader in Market Share

Despite the recent spinoff from Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue remains a market leader in the consumer healthcare sector as a result of several big-name brands in their product list with reports of a 14% market share. The most notable, Band-aid, holds roughly a 19% market share in a $3.5 billion industry. Other products, such as Neutrogena, Tylenol, and Zyrtec, are all market leaders with 17%, 11%, and 22% respectively.

However, the large market share is not the only catalyst KVUE has pulled for them. Diverse consumer bases and beneficial marketing strategies lead to continual growth for their brands. Rather than targeting a specific audience for each individual product they offer, Kenvue markets general items to a wide array of consumers, of all ages and genders. This has led to products like Neutrogena having a relatively split-gendered audience compared to competitors. Skincare brands like Aveeno have items targeted towards different age groups, with products branching towards infants and adults. Similar strategies can be found with additional care-related products listed under Kenvue.

Marketing strategy is also a large benefit to Kenvue’s brand. In order to differentiate themselves from competitor brands, and generic items that appeal to many consumers, Kenvue has entered collaborations with various entertainment groups like Marvel to bring in sales originating from younger audiences. With child sales accounting for a large percentage of overall business, Kenvue has unlocked an audience that is relatively untapped by competitors.

Consumer Healthcare Market Share Distribution (Statistica)

Financials

During July’s quarterly earnings, Kenvue announced successful figures since the split from Johnson & Johnson, with positive earnings increases being presented. During 3 fiscal months ended from July, KVUE reported $4.011 billion in revenue, or a 5.44% increase year over year, under J&J’s supervision. Under 6 fiscal months ended, a 6.34% revenue increase can be seen compared to 2022.

However, despite the increase in net sales, net income decreased by 28.8%, from $604 million to $430 million in 3 fiscal months. The largest contributing factor to the decrease in income can be located in selling, general, and administrative expenses, with an additional $147 million or 10.69% increase being noted in this category. The newfound expenses can be linked to the recent spinoff, with less access to resources leading to larger expenses for the company.

These figures do mark better performances than projections, with earnings per share beating projections by 6.86%, and revenue by 1.31%. During the earnings call, Kenvue projected EPS to be in the range of $1.26-$1.31, compared to the $1.25 consensus. Similarly, net sales growth is projected to be a range of 4.5%-5.5% increase to the consensus 5.16 year over year increase. With July and August often being some of the largest performing months of health related industries, I project these estimates to be fairly consistent with future performance.

Valuation (DCF)

My discounted cash flow table marks Kenvue as a stock to buy, with an intrinsic value of $30.45 compared to the current valuation of $22.96. Using standard market values for CAGR and terminal growth rate, per Stock Analysis, KVUE is given a 5% CAGR and 3% terminal growth rate. Although Kenvue only holds a 32.62% upside potential, the intrinsic value is currently great for a company of KVUE’s caliber. Additionally, the downside of low free cash flow and high expenses weighs down the profitable stock.

DCF Valuation (Stock Analysis)

Risks from J&J Spinoff

The highest risk to the successful stock of KVUE is found through the split between Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue; specifically, the loss of resources from leaving a Fortune 500 company. In the 3 fiscal months until July, Kenvue has faced an increase of 13.9% in general expenses, such as selling and administrative, as well as newfound interest expenses. Additionally, increases in taxation provisions have been noted under the 10-Q form. Although this may be an initial speed bump in KVUE’s road to success, the preliminary additional costs should not be of much concern. As Kenvue progresses as a corporation and grows its arsenal of assets, production, distributive, and administration costs will all decline dramatically, leading to larger successes and higher margins of profitability down the line in the company’s bright future.

Conclusion

Kenvue is ultimately a stock that is poised for long-term growth. Although preliminary struggles with costs would set back initial success, current business strategies and brand recognition of products should lead to long-term favorability. Overall, KVUE is a promising stock for investment.