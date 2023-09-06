Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rollins: High Recurring Pest Control Franchise In A Fragmented Market

Sep. 06, 2023 3:57 AM ETRollins, Inc. (ROL)
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
72 Followers

Summary

  • Rollins is a leading pest control company, one of only two global players in the industry.
  • The pest control market is highly fragmented, making it difficult for small players to survive.
  • Rollins has a stable business model with high recurring revenues and expanding profit margins.

Man in protective suit disinfecting and spraying every room in the building

bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is a leading pest control company servicing both residential and commercial customers primarily in the United States. There are only two main global and scaled pest control companies in the world: Rollins and Rentokil

This article was written by

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

