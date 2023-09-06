Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equifax: Lowered FY23 Guidance, But Q423 EPS Ramp-Up Is Still Steep

Sep. 06, 2023 4:16 AM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
444 Followers

Summary

  • Equifax faces challenges in achieving its ambitious 4Q23 EPS growth target of over 30%, given historical performance and ongoing headwinds.
  • A slump in the mortgage market, with declining credit inquiries and originations, along with slower non-mortgage revenue growth, impacts EFX's outlook.
  • EFX should continue to trade in line with peers even though its growth is slower as it is still much profitable than other peers.

credit score concept on the screen of smartphone

anyaberkut

Overview

My recommendation for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock is a hold rating as I am pessimistic about the business's ability to grow 4Q23 EPS by more than 30%, especially given the headwinds the business is facing and its historical

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
444 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.