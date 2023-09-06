anyaberkut

Overview

My recommendation for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock is a hold rating as I am pessimistic about the business's ability to grow 4Q23 EPS by more than 30%, especially given the headwinds the business is facing and its historical EPS performance. Note that I previously gave a hold rating to EFX, as I believe it would be hard for EFX to hit its FY23 guidance of $5.33 billion in revenue.

Recent results & updates

Just as expected, the initially guided FY23 guidance was just too much for the business to achieve. The revenue performance in 2Q23 made it more challenging to meet the original set of guidance. Sales of $1.32 billion were basically unchanged from the same period last year, bringing 1H23 sales to $2.62 billion. With current revenues at $2.62 billion, EFX would need an additional $2.7 billion to meet the $5.33 billion initial FY23 revenue guide, suggesting acceleration from the 1H23. It was obvious from examining the performance of the underlying metric that this was highly unlikely to occur. Mortgage market credit inquiries fell 33% year over year in 2Q23, while mortgage originations dropped 37% year over year, leading to a 13% year over year drop in mortgage revenues. The 8% y/y growth in non-mortgage revenue seen in 1Q23 slowed to 4% growth in 2Q23. Revenue from the Employer services division also dropped significantly from the previous quarter.

In light of the continued weakness in the mortgage market and the slowdown in the demand for EWS talent solutions, management has lowered their revenue forecast for FY23 by $25 million. Specifically, EFX reduced its guidance, projecting revenue growth of 2.5% to 3.7%, a 55bps decrease at the midpoint, and EPS guidance of $6.85-7.10, down from the prior range of $7.05-7.35. The expected decline in the mortgage market is anticipated to have a disproportionately negative effect on the company's bottom line. While I do think the effort to lower FY23 guidance was well received by the market, my concerns about the stock's near-term outlook aren't allayed by the implied increase in EPS from 3Q and 4Q. Management projected an adjusted EPS of $1.72 to $1.82 for 3Q23. Using the mid-point EPS of $1.77, 4Q23 EPS would need to arrive at $2.065, representing growth of around 35%. For context, in the last decade, EFX EPS growth has only exceeded 30% once.

Author's model

Moreover, mortgage originations are expected to drop by 37% in 2023, according to a new forecast from management. Higher mortgage rates and a lack of available housing inventory are the key reasons this revision from the previously guide of 32% decline. The fact that U.S. mortgage revenue has dropped to account for only 13% of total revenue, down from 21%, adds to my concerns about EFX meeting its 4Q23 expectations. To increase EPS in 2H23 and 4Q23, revenue from other segments must perform much better than usual because they have lower margins than the mortgage segment.

In the United States, hiring has also slowed down across the board, but it's been especially noticeable in the white-collar sector. In my opinion, this will keep putting pressure on EWS talent solutions. In particular, I want to call attention to the fact that management noticed a decline in hiring volumes in June, 10% worse than in April, and predicted that this trend would continue throughout the year. Last but not least, banks are being more selective with who they lend to in light of rising delinquencies and a slowing economy, reducing the number of people getting new auto loans and credit card limits. All of these are headwinds to EFX ability to grow, and the issue is they might actually get worse through the remaining of FY23.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, EFX is valued at $164 in the near term based on FY23 EPS. Based on EFX's historical EPS growth performance, the probability of it growing past 30% again is relatively low, especially with the ongoing headwinds. If it grows at the average 4Q earnings growth rate of mid-teens%, 4Q23 EPS should come in the range of $1.75, or a total of $6.64 for FY23 EPS.

EFX is now trading at 25x forward PE, a slight premium over other data provider peers. Given that earnings growth is going to be weak, I would normally attach a discount to peers. However, considering that it is still much more profitable than its peers, it deserves a premium because of this, which nets off the discount that I would have attached to it.

Summary

I maintain a hold rating for EFX with reservations about its ability to achieve the steep 4Q23 EPS growth target of over 30%. My main concern revolves around the implied 35% growth in 4Q23 EPS, historically uncommon for EFX. The mortgage market slump, with a 33% drop in credit inquiries and a 37% decline in originations, coupled with a slowdown in non-mortgage revenue growth, underscores the challenges. In summary, while EFX may have adjusted its guidance to reflect market realities, challenges remain in achieving the anticipated growth, making a hold rating prudent.