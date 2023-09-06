Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TJX Companies: Raising Price Target As Momentum Continues

Sep. 06, 2023 4:16 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • The recovery in TJX Companies' home segment bodes well for the stock.
  • TJX remains in an ideal environment for off-price retailers.
  • I'm rasing my price target as its strong operating momentum continues.
HomeGoods storefront in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) up over 25% since my initial write-up in March and closing in on my original $100 price target let’s take a close look at the name. I originally placed a “Buy” rating on the stock, saying that while

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.17K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.