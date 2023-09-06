Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

e.l.f. Beauty: A Beauty Of A Growth Stock That Continues To Deliver Alpha

Sep. 06, 2023 6:00 AM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)
Bill Gunderson profile picture
Bill Gunderson
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • e.l.f. Beauty is a top-rated stock with strong momentum and value indicators.
  • The company has experienced impressive earnings growth and outperformed the S&P 500.
  • Consensus analyst projections suggest significant upside potential for the stock in the next five years.

Cosmetics swatches. Peach, beige, red and coral toned styled cosmetics flat lay. Closeup colour palette. Creative concept photo of cosmetics samples. Beauty products on pastel background

Nikolay Amoseev/iStock via Getty Images

I have been watching a stock over the last several months that just keeps moving higher and higher.

The stock is currently ranked #33 out of a total of 5,884 stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds in my database, and

Best Stocks Now Premium gives you access to Bill Gunderson, professional money manager & analyst with 23 years of experience.

You get Bill's daily "live" buys and sells in his four portfolios: Emerging Growth, Ultra-Growth, Premier Growth, Dividend & Growth, and Best Bond Now. These portfolios have done very well since their 1/1/2019 inception.

JOIN NOW to get daily "live" buys and sells, weekly in-depth market-timing newsletter, access to Bill's proprietary database with daily rankings on almost 6,000 securities, a daily chat room (mon-fri), and a daily live radio show (mon-fri.)!

This article was written by

Bill Gunderson profile picture
Bill Gunderson
20.94K Followers

Bill Gunderson (@billgunderson) is the CEO and Chief Market Strategist at Gunderson Capital Management in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. He is also a professional money manager, former research analyst, author of Best Stocks Now! 2011, and developer of the Best Stocks Now! App (www.BestStocksNowApp.com). Bill offers a free 4-week subscription to his weekly Best Stocks Now! Newsletter to all Seeking Alpha readers at www.gundersoncapital.com. Bill hosts a daily stock market radio show that is syndicated nationwide on the Salem Broadcast Network. He has made numerous appearances on the Fox Business Channel, CNBC, and Bloomberg Radio. Bill's articles have been published by Barron's, Forbes, TheStreet.com and other financial publications. He can be reached at bill@gundersoncapital.com or by calling (855) 611-BEST.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.