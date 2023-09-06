LRT Capital Management August 2023 Investor Update

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:

Strategy Month YTD 12 Months 24 Months 36 Months Inception LRT Global Opportunities +10.29% +50.62% +26.50% +0.27% +11.98% +22.65% Click to enlarge

Results as of 8/31/2023. Periods longer than one year are annualized.

August was a very good month for our strategy, with our long holdings performing well, as well as our hedges, which delivered positive alpha. Year to date we are up over 50% (net of fees) and have outperformed all broad stock market indexes and all relevant hedge fund indexes significantly. More importantly we have done this with net exposure of under 40% and beta adjusted exposure of less than 25%. I expect that if market conditions deteriorate and broad indexes perform poorly, our strategy should deliver low but still positive results because year to date, we have NOT benefitted at all from the “magnificent seven”1 stocks that drove most stock market results. If the market pulls back, I expect the declines to be concentrated on these stocks – which we don’t own.

There are many things that could cause a market downturn in the second half of the year: renewed recession fears, a consumer-led economic slowdown, weakness in the housing market or an unforeseen geopolitical shock. We can’t predict the future, and so we have created a portfolio with low market exposure that is very broadly diversified, which we believe will perform reasonably well regardless of what the overall market does.

