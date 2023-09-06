Liontown Resources: New Offer Doesn't Impress
Summary
- Albemarle raises a bid to acquire Liontown Resources in an all-cash transaction at A$3.00 per share.
- The increased bid is 20% higher than the previous offer and values Liontown at $4.3 billion.
- Liontown Resources' shareholders have the option to sell or hope for a higher bid, with limited downside risk.
- Out Fox The Street members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Months after Liontown Resources Limited (OTCPK:LINRF) rejected a takeover bid from Albemarle (ALB), the bid has been raised. The Australian lithium miner hasn't issued a press release, but Albemarle suggests the Board of Directors would accept a binding bid for A$3.00 in all cash. My investment thesis remains Bullish on Liontown Resources, though not necessarily excited about a new deal offer slightly above the current stock price.
Increased Bid
On September 3, Albemarle announced a proposed bid to acquire Liontown Resources in an all-cash transaction at A$3.00 or $1.94 per share. The deal values Liontown at A$6.6 billion, or $4.3 billion on an equity value.
Albemarle raised the price by A$0.50, or 20%. With lithium prices falling in the last 5 months since the prior deal, Liontown Resources would definitely find the all-cash deal far more appealing than the prior offering below the prior stock price.
The stock closed last week at $1.73 providing for limited upside for Liontown Resources investors of just 12%. Not to mention, the deal is non-binding with Albemarle still looking to enter a non-disclosure agreement in order to undertake a period of due diligence to negotiate a binding deal.
A prime reason the stock price appears too low is that Albemarle is talking about the deal being very accretive. Liontown Resources shareholders should benefit from this upside, not Albemarle shareholders via an all-cash deal that will take until at least mid-2024 to potentially close.
Lithium Production Around The Corner
Liontown Resources is appealing to Albemarle due to the Kathleen Valley mine reaching production in mid-2024. The mine is less than 12 months away from the crucial milestone in a lithium market short on supply.
The mine is attractive due to the location in Australia friendly with the U.S. In addition, the Kathleen Valley asset has a large 5.4Mt resource and Liontown Resource has a secondary project in Buldania with solid lithium potential.
Analyst estimates have Liontown Resource revenues reaching nearly $500 million next FY. The mine opens up around the end of FY24 next June with full revenues targeted for FY25. Consensus revenue estimates jump to $715 million in FY26, though the analyst estimates appear far below reality and the levels Albemarle use to value the stock.
The lithium giant suggests the Kathleen Valley mine hits the 550Kt SC6 Phase 1 volumes in 2026 where the adjusted EBITDA for the mine reaches $955 million based on a transaction value target of ~4.5x EBITDA. The revenues would actually reach $2.1 billion based on $30 Kg prices.
Liontown Resources plans to boost production via a Phase 2 option increasing output to 700+Kt SC6. Albemarle lists the production targets for 2030 and a prime reason why the company is willing to make this offer.
The stock value of $4.3 billion appears to undervalue Liontown Resources for the potential profits of the business and the scarcity value of lithium. Albemarle is seen as cheap trading at ~6x current 2023 adjusted EBITDA targets in the $4 billion range.
Liontown Resources shareholders have the option to sell the stock and move on, or hope for a higher bid. The stock likely has limited downside risk due to the value of lithium and the eventual binding bid from Albemarle at $1.94 per share in cash.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that shareholders are likely disappointed that management appears intent on accepting a deal from Albemarle at prices below where the stock traded most of the last year. The risk appears minimal here due to Liontown Resources not needing this deal and the potential upside from higher lithium prices.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments