Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marathon Petroleum: Elevated Crack Spreads And Share Repurchases Make This Attractive

Brent Hecht profile picture
Brent Hecht
1.43K Followers

Summary

  • Marathon Petroleum's history goes back to the days of the Lima, Ohio oilfields.
  • The outlook for the industry remains strong as crack spreads have remained elevated in 2023.
  • The company has an aggressive share repurchase program which has dramatically decreased the shares outstanding to a historic low.
  • The company has long-term debt that is coming due in 2024 through 2026 where capital may be better deployed towards paying down debt to strengthen the balance sheet.
  • Thanks to the regulatory environment, existing refiners should have a competitive moat for the foreseeable future.

Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical plant

zorazhuang

History of Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was started in 1887 with the combining of several smaller oil companies in the Lima, Ohio region. When the company combined, the new company was called the Ohio Oil Company and was founded

This article was written by

Brent Hecht profile picture
Brent Hecht
1.43K Followers
I focus on a wide variety of stocks but I prefer to write about oil and gas companies at this time. That said, if I think there is a reason to write about it, then I enjoy studying new companies and learning about new opportunities. I am a graduate of Texas Christian University where I have obtained both my bachelors and my MBA. I am also a published author. You can find my book on Amazon called "Bitcoin, Christianity and History." I will warn you that I've been told it is NOT light reading. However, it will give you some insight behind my logic and methodology. They won't teach you this in college.You can also learn something about my methods at my website. I have free and subscriber only research articles there. However, at this moment, the website is still being built and accumulating research.Thanks for reading my articles!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.