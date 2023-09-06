Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Box: Guidance Cut Is Minor; Stick To This Company

Sep. 06, 2023 4:45 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.52K Followers

Summary

  • Box stock slipped after Q2 earnings due to a cut in revenue expectations for this year, driving YTD losses to double digits.
  • Despite the slight cut in growth, Box raised its pro forma EPS outlook and authorized an additional $100 million for its buyback program.
  • Opex spend management and a margin-positive infrastructure shift to the public cloud have lifted Box's operating margins to new highs and delivered double-digit profit gains.
  • Box's product portfolio expansion, multi-product strategy, founder-led management, enterprise focus, and growth plus profitability make it an attractive long-term investment.

iPhone Homescreen Macro

tomeng/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It has been a difficult earnings quarter for most technology companies as they face weaker end-customer demand and slashed IT budgets. Added on top of that, growth stocks have had to contend with competition from rising interest

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.52K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BOX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.