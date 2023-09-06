Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Block: Upgrading To Buy Based On Valuation And Focus On Profitable Growth

Sep. 06, 2023 5:46 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • Block's Q2 results showed it is moving in the right direction to reach the Rule of 40.
  • With the stock down and profitability forecasts up, the stock's valuation has become more attractive.
  • While risks remain, SQ is showing enough positives to upgrade the stock.

Hand holding yellow credit card to make digital payment by dataphone.

Jorge Aguado Martin

Back in mid-July, I placed a "Hold" rating on Block (NYSE:SQ), saying that while it's been posting solid growth and its valuation has become more attractive, there were still a lot of questions about competition, the macro environment, and

Geoffrey Seiler
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

