Richtech Robotics Readies $15 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Richtech Robotics has filed proposed terms for a $15 million IPO.
- The company designs and manufactures robots for various commercial service functions, targeting industries such as restaurants, hotels, and factories.
- Despite growing revenue, Richtech Robotics is experiencing substantial operating losses and has a high valuation, so my outlook is to Sell [Avoid].
A Quick Take On Richtech Robotics
Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its Class B common stock, according to an amended SEC S-1/A registration statement.
The firm is commercializing service sector robot technologies.
RR has generated growing revenue from a low base, but the company is producing substantial operating losses.
With a low revenue base, thin capitalization, substantial losses and sky-high valuation expectations, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
Richtech Overview
Las Vegas, Nevada-based Richtech Robotics Inc. designs and manufactures robots for various commercial service functions.
Management is headed by founder and CEO Mr. Zhenwu (Wayne) Huang, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2016 and was previously co-founder and CEO of Nanjing Rich Digital Technology Co. Ltd., a telecommunications service provider.
The firm seeks to sell its ADAM food and beverage automation systems to:
Restaurants
Hotels
Senior living centers
Casinos
Factories
Movie theaters
As of June 30, 2023, Richtech has booked fair market value investment of $4.5 million from investors.
Richtech - Customer Acquisition
The company pursues clients in various customer-facing service industries.
The firm has begun pilot-testing its robots with a number of hotels and restaurants in the United States.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
6.4%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
4.9%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
38.8%
(Source - SEC)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing expense, rose to 5.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Nine Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
5.8
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
0.1
(Source - SEC)
Richtech’s Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the market for commercial service robotics is an estimated $41.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $84.8 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.4% from 2023 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are improvements in technology offerings and growing adoption by businesses due to a lack of sufficient labor and the need to improve operational efficiencies.
Also, the chart below shows a summary of some major market dynamics:
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Bear Robotics
Pudu Technology
Savioke
Avidbots
Tennant Company
Miso Robotics
Cafe X Technologies
Others
Richtech's Financial Performance & IPO Details
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue from a small base
Variable gross profit and uneven gross margin
Higher operating loss
Increasing cash used in operations
RR intends to sell three million shares of Class B common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Class A stockholders will be entitled to ten votes per share. Class B shareholders will have one vote per share.
Co-founder and CEO Mr. Huang will have voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.
The company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) will approximate $311 million.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 4.6%, so the stock is a ‘low-float’ issue subject to potentially high volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
The firm says it is not currently subject to legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on the company or its financial condition.
The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Pacific Century Securities.
Valuation Metrics For Richtech
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$325,834,230
|
Enterprise Value
|
$311,459,230
|
Price / Sales
|
44.69
|
EV / Revenue
|
42.72
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-322.09
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.02
|
Operating Margin
|
-13.26%
|
Net Margin
|
-15.76%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
4.60%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$2,687,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-0.82%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
-1.34
|
CapEx Ratio
|
-382.86
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
58.53%
(Source - SEC)
Commentary About Richtech
RR is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate working capital purposes.
The company’s financials have produced growing topline revenue from a small base, variable gross profit and uneven gross margin, increasing operating loss and higher cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was negative ($2.6 million).
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has grown from a small base; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple was 5.8x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into the company's growth initiatives and working capital requirements.
The market opportunity for providing service robots is large and expected to grow significantly over the next several years, so the firm enjoys strong industry growth dynamics.
Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the potential safety risks of its products interacting with humans in various settings.
Management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of nearly 43x on a small revenue base.
Given the firm’s small revenue base, thin capitalization, heavy losses and ultra-expensive valuation expectations, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced
