Up To 50% Undervalued - Why L3Harris Has Become My Favorite Dividend Growth Stock

Sep. 06, 2023 5:56 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)12 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I've recently increased my L3Harris Technologies position by 55% due to my strong belief in its undervaluation.
  • The challenges faced by L3Harris are primarily external, such as supply chain issues and inflation, rather than internal performance issues, as indicated by its robust backlog and revenue guidance.
  • With diverse business segments, high space exposure, and the potential for aggressive dividend growth, L3Harris is my top choice for a dividend growth stock.
Raketentriebwerke und Feuer tagsüber die Rakete zu starten, in der Nacht hautnah Konzeptbild. Elemente des Bildes von der NASA eingerichtet.

Elen11/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I wasn't planning on writing this article. However, recent developments and a re-assessment of my investment have caused me to increase my L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) position by 55%.

On July 27, I wrote an article

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.22K Followers

Comments (12)

a
aleslum88
Today, 6:32 AM
Comments (21)
How low do you think LHX stock price will bottom to before scooping up more shares?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 6:33 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.6K)
@aleslum88 I would be lying to you if I said I knew where the bottom is. As I have a long-term mindset, I mainly focus on valuations. I bought so much more last week and will buy more if we see 5% more downside. After that, we'll see. I doubt it falls more than that - unless we get a very steep recession, of course.
a
aleslum88
Today, 6:29 AM
Comments (21)
With such great prospects in this company growing forward, is it the hedge fund managers selling massively to drive the stock price down??
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 6:31 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.6K)
@aleslum88 That may be a factor. However, I think it's just the challenging market environment. Look at other high-quality stocks like PEP, HSY, NEE. They are being sold off hard. It's sticky inflation.
S
StaryStaryNights
Today, 6:19 AM
Premium
Comments (663)
Looks interesting. Thanks.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 6:22 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.6K)
@StaryStaryNights The pleasure is all mine!
r
rammbler65
Today, 6:10 AM
Premium
Comments (985)
Thanks for the updated analysis!

I've been accumulating LHX at lower prices here but it's been a disappointment in this new bull market. The stock price also hasn't really made headway in about 5 years. So it may take some patience. But this is when you're supposed to buy, when the stock price is lower.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 6:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.6K)
@rammbler65 So many great companies are struggling in this environment. Consumer staples, utilities, defense companies, etc. It's macro, not an issue on a company level. I'm an eager buyer.

Thank you for your kind comment!
l
low frequency
Today, 6:08 AM
Comments (1.11K)
Great company is on sale. Time to go shopping
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 6:12 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.6K)
@low frequency I don't enjoy it when my investments go down, but I sure love to buy great companies at subdued prices. It's the cornerstone of my long-term strategy.
l
low frequency
Today, 6:23 AM
Comments (1.11K)
@Leo Nelissen profitable bets are rarely comfortable to make
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 6:28 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.6K)
@low frequency Well said! It's 100% true. When I was still actively trading (many years ago as a high school/college student), I lost almost every bet that felt right. Buying great companies at great valuations is how we make money. This isn't a fun environment, but we need these opportunities to make money.
