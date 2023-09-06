SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been more than shy, even coy, about discussing future dividend changes. Company performance exceeded payouts for several quarters. Last year Ares rolled over greater than a dollar in excess earnings choosing not to continue its small, yet meaningful quarterly special dividend. This article continues our quest in evaluating the real possibilities of future dividends, how much, when and for how long. Would you join in our attempt to remove that paw from in front of managements' eyes? Come on let's go confront that dog.

The Company

Ares is one of the best if not the best business development company, investing in a variety of less volatile businesses shown in the next slide.

It is well diversified, with less than 10% of the assets in cyclical sectors.

The Quarter

The company continues to earn above its year-over-year comparisons and payout. During the 2nd quarter, core earnings per share equaled $0.58, a 26% increase. Management noted that higher interest rate was the primary driver. The net asset value (NAV) also increased modestly to $18.58. The report contained additional comments concerning the business environment:

Stating that 2nd quarter transaction continued slower than past history, but ahead of the 1st quarter.

Noting that direct lenders gained a significant share of the new issue LBO financing.

Experiencing higher market pricing for new deals continued with lower leverage levels.

Investing environment ranks as one the best ever experienced.

Achieving stable interest coverage ratios.

Average on investments continued strong at 12.2% when compared to 10.8% in March and 8.7% in the year ago March.

Ending the quarter with a 1.07 leverage ratio under the targeted ratio.

Improving non-accruals from 1.3% to 1.1%.

Again, the strong returns on investments were primarily driven from higher Federal Reserve interest rates.

Management also noted during the Q&A portion of its desire to remain liquid in order to pursue new investing with the current market strength. It wasn't so worried about the lower leverage ratio with its minor effect on earnings.

A Look at Performance

A next slide from the last presentation summarizes results for the past five quarters.

A couple of important factors play roles in determining earnings within any BDC: leverage (calculated by using a part of the asset value divided by debt), and base federal interest rates with respect to floating investments (most of Ares' are mostly floating). The next table summarizes the progression of earnings based on interest rate and leverage changes for the past five quarters.

Key Performance Indicators * June 23 March 23 Dec 22 Sept 22 June 22 NAVII $0.57 $0.60 $0.68 $0.57 $0.52 Core $0.58 $0.57 $0.63 $0.50 $0.46 Average Investment Returns 11% 10.8% 10.5% 9.6% 8.7% Leverage 1.1 1.12 1.29 1.27 1.27 Interest Rate ** 5.25% 5.0% 4.25% 2.5% 1% Click to enlarge

The next chart from Trading Economics shows rate increases. We used the chart to ballpark the interest rates shown above.

Without boring investors using a mathematician's rigorous model, a qualitative view seems sufficient. This BDC's earnings increases with increasing leverage and increasing interest rates. We note that Kip DeVeer, CEO, made this comment on leverage,

"We tend to run kind of between 1x and 1.25x. The leverage helps drive earnings a little bit. But again, just as a reminder, the BDCs are really not particularly leveraged companies, right? So going from 1.05x to 1.17x doesn't have a huge impact."

From an investors view, we aren't so sure his comment is completely accurate. We have employed simple mathematic models on other BDCs and found that leverage does affect earnings in the 10% plus minus range from top to bottom of the targets. Our table above strongly suggests the same.

The Real Issues

Viable actions for investors to peek under that paw for guidance on future dividends includes reviewing past interest patterns and the effect of leverage. Beginning, the company paid between $0.48-$0.50 per quarter during this period of earnings expansion. The current dividend pays less than 80% of the earnings, a result which creates a decision; pay tax or more dividend. (Law requires BDCs to pay out at least 90% or pay tax.) Yet, our observation with Ares is its coy reaction with investors on this issue. Shhhh, I am too shy to respond seems in vogue.

From our view, management seems concerned with two marketplace issues that shunt increasing payments. The first, the long-term stability of earnings driven by higher interest rates and the second, recession induced non-accruals. With respect to the first, we included a 54 year graph from MacroTrends.

Macro Trends

4% or higher 10-year bond interest rates are common. In fact, searching the internet with this sequence, what is the long-term average for the 10-year bond, yields, "10 Year Treasury Rate is at 4.12%, compared to 4.12% the previous market day and 3.11% last year. This is lower than the long-term average of 5.88%."

The next issue, lower leverage, seems influenced about managing recession risk. Unlike MidCap Financial (MFIC), Ares carries significant levels of riskier 2nd liens.

Both of the issues, taken together, seem at the heart of Ares' coy behavior.

The Dividend Going Forward

Two discussions may reasonably provide critical investor help: future increases, and future safety of the current level even with the possibility of lower interest rates.

We begin with a question by Casey Alexander of Compass Point with Penni Roll, CFO, answering. Alexander asked, "And secondly, did Penni mention how much spillover there is on a per share basis?"

Roll answered,

"I did not. But it was the same as last quarter. So if you look at what we estimate to be carrying forward from 2022 into '23, it's stable at $650 million or a $1.19 a share.

Ares, for years, wisely stored excess earnings creating a buffer for maintaining stable dividends during leaner periods having out earned the payout consistently from its conception.

On the question concerning plans for the 2023 over earned earnings, Bryce Rowe, of B. Riley asked, "Obviously dividend coverage is extremely strong here, 20% plus. I mean at what point do you kind of take it up another notch in terms of dividend increases?" DeVeer dodged (kept the paw over the eyes) with this comment,

"I think the discussion that we had when we raised the dividend, obviously, was, the earnings are well in excess of given the raised dividend level, what's prudent, right? And the discussion that was much more about the direction of interest rates than it was about portfolio credit quality, right? So if we pull a couple of the different levers that could allow us to have a higher dividend or a lower dividend, the one that's the most impactful would be a significant decrease in base rates."

What is clear from Riley's question is that Ares has a decision to make with earnings and payouts 20% apart. To bring the two out of the tax issue, a minimum of a 10% increase, $0.05 per quarter, is required. But the CEO's comment seems to eliminate at least for now future regular increases. In our view, any increase will likely be from specials.

DeVeer clears up some questions but leaves investors wanting with regard to the issues. The past decade of complete monetary accommodation, close to zero short-term rates, might be at its end. Yet, even with lower short-term rates, the above table shows the company earning a NAVII of more than $0.50 with higher leverages. In our view, Ares' dividend at current levels remains relatively safe.

A better question for investors might be, when will at least a special be added? In our view, one more strong quarter must be reported and nothing in the marketplace suggests anything but strength.

Risk & Reward

BDCs loan capital into new and older businesses for growth or repair. Risk exists from failure through non-accruals. BDCs expect non-accruals and plan likewise. With risker environments, this may increase. DeVeer made clear the importance of this issue when discussing future evaluations. And yet, Ares chose a path of lower leverage to protect coverages.

The current reward seems certain for at least the near-term. For those who seek to enter a new position, current prices near $19 seem like a good value. The 10% yield is both reasonable and likely safe. The likelihood for increases within a quarter or so is significant. Also, it is about halfway between ex-dividend dates, a period where dividend paying stocks tend to be lower priced.

But, for those who have meaningful positions, our advice follows ADS Analytics,

"We have tended to add Ares Capital when it is either cheap relative to the broader sector or when its valuation is below 100%. When the company does its frequent secondary share offerings, it causes the price to dip around 5%, which offers a good entry point . . ."

With our large position, we continue with a hold. We hope that paw fell down with regards to meaningful dividend increases. It also appears that the $0.50 per quarter plus minus equals a floor going forward even under lower interest rate markets.