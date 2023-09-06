Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Better Understanding Of Ares Capital Corporation's Coy Management

Sep. 06, 2023 5:59 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)MFIC2 Comments
Summary

  • Ares Capital has been hesitant to discuss future dividend changes, but its performance has exceeded payouts for several quarters.
  • The company is well-diversified and one of the best business development companies in the industry.
  • Despite slower transaction activity, Ares Capital's earnings per share increased by 26% in the second quarter, driven by higher interest rates.
Embarassed Dog on Bed

SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been more than shy, even coy, about discussing future dividend changes. Company performance exceeded payouts for several quarters. Last year Ares rolled over greater than a dollar in excess earnings choosing not to continue its small, yet meaningful quarterly special

This article was written by

I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

It is our largest income generating holding.

Comments (2)

N
Nathan 44
Today, 7:20 AM
Premium
Comments (67)
I'd rather they pay us a special and or an increase div, than pay Uncle Sam tax penalty money
Gprattalpha profile picture
Gprattalpha
Today, 7:00 AM
Comments (1.88K)
I think we'll see a special in December and a $0.01 increase in March. Conservative is fine with me.
