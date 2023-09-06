naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

The equity stock Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has the potential to unlock substantial risk capital in my view. This analysis will unpick all of the moving parts in the BDC investment debate, and link this back to the broader thesis. Critically, the company's equity gains from 2022-date are substantiated by:

Continued top-bottom line growth, posting a series of record quarterly numbers. Excellent returns on capital deployed, with c.$59.50/share of capital at risk producing ~$7.35/share post-tax last period. Most impressively, since 2020, it has invested just $2.61/share in new capital to produce $4.09/share of additional earnings (earnings here taken as tax-adjusted EBIT). Robust growth in FCF/share and EPS across all dates shown in this analysis. Finally, the company's buyback and dividend programs have added immense value for shareholders at this time.

By all measures accounted for here today, BDC is well capitalized and primed to continue these kinds of numbers going forward. Net-net, I rate BDC as a buy, eyeing $135/share in market value over the coming 6-12 months.

Key risks to investment thesis

The following investment risks must be realized before proceeding further:

Electronic components is a cyclical industry that is subject to ongoing innovation/disruption. This may require to BDC to commit more resources to maintaining competition. There are macro-level risks we must consider too as broad indices have been sensitive to changes in rates/inflation, along with other economic data. This could spill over to BDC. BDC has been creating value for shareholders via buybacks and dividends in recent times. Should these cease, it may hinder the company's overall value proposition. Being within the small to mid-cap range, BDC's equity line may swing to the downside without an overall catalyst behind this.

Investors must realize these risks, in full, prior to any investment decisions.

Critical investment facts to buy thesis

1. Q2 FY'23 insights - record numbers, strong margins, and divisional growth

BDC had a prosperous Q2 FY'23 on multiple fronts. It put up $692mm at the topline, up 400bps YoY - and another company record - on adj. EBITDA of $123mm, a growth of 11% YoY. EBITDA margins decompressed by ~120bps to 17.8%, and it pulled this to record earnings of $1.91/share. Given the momentum garnered this YTD, management revised up FY'23 guidance and now forecasts revenues of $2.695Bn-$2.725Bn on core business growth of 3%-4%, with its book-to-bill ratio sticking below the 1.0 mark. Figure 2 details the company's revenue and gross profit growth in Q2 from 2017-'23. This is a slow-grower that offers tremendous operating and earnings leverage, as outlined in Figure 2(c) a little later.

There were multiple positives from the quarter as mentioned. These translate to the following data points:

Gross margins also expanded ~370bps YoY to 38.1% for the quarter. The stronger margins are attributed to product mix, increased solution sales (with less overhead and higher margins itself), and enhanced productivity on the company's capital base (this will be discussed later as well). Free cash flow to the firm ("FCFF") was also strong and BDC realized $68mm below the bottom line in Q2, $280mm in the TTM. Q2 FCFF was up $37mm YoY and comes as a result of growth at the margin (as outlined) and cash conversions off revenue. Related to point (2), the degree of operating cash flow underneath BDC's revenues has gained another 3 percentage points these past 2.5 years. Figure 2(a) depicts this well. It shows the "cash revenues" lifting from 10% to 13% over 2020-'23, whilst the revenue clip has lifted at a tidy pace (all are in TTM figures). As such, Q2 FY'23 represented the highest trailing OCF as a function of revenue over the testing period.

The points on cash flows cannot be overlooked in my opinion. This is critical to the company's growth initiatives, outlined later.

Meanwhile, the divisional takeouts are as follows:

Industrial automation solutions - BDC booked IAS revenues of $380mm, up 6% YoY and 8% from core operations. The company saw reasonable growth across several primary market verticals. EBITDA growth was ~15.5% for the quarter in IAS, meaning each turn in sales brought in $2.58 in EBITDA to the business (i.e., 2.58x operating leverage). Thanks to 1) the operating leverage, 2) volume growth, and 3) favorable mix, the divisional EBITDA margin loosened by ~170bps to 20.7%.

Enterprise solutions - As a reminder the enterprise solutions segment specializes in audio, video, and data transmission across enterprise networks. It did ~$313mm of business during the quarter, up 200bps YoY. Of this, broadband solutions brought in ~400bps of growth. This growth was underscored by driven market demand, and, interestingly enough, government funding for various network upgrades.

Smart Buildings - I'd also point out that ~25% of the Q2 topline came from its Smart Buildings market (which is a part of the enterprise business), driven by point of sales data and demand growth of ~200bps.

Figure 2(b) summarizes the company's revised outlook for FY'23 as outlined earlier. Critically, it looks to $7.35/share in earnings, calling for 12-15% bottom line growth. This is a shining point for me, the company's operating and earnings leverage. For FY'23 it expects every new $1 in revenues to produce an additional $3.75/share in earnings (using adjusted numbers). It would appear the market may be recognizing this with BDC's equity performance in FY'23 to date.

2. Economic leverage on capital deployed

BDC's growth KPIs are observed below. it looks to accumulate $1Bn in FCFF by FY'25, and push pre-tax margins to the 30% range. On this, it wants $8.00 in EPS by FY'25.

A more detailed rundown of how BDC might get there, based on historical numbers from 2020-date is seen in Figure 3. It depicts the trailing net operating profit after tax ("NOPAT") by also subtracting the tax shield from its interest payments and compares this to the changes in investment each period.

Investments are calculated as the new capital commitments made each quarter, both intangible and fixed in nature. Acquisitions are considered investments by this convention. Crucially, only changes in fixed assets above the maintenance capital charge are considered. The maintenance capital charge is estimated as roughly the level of depreciation + amortization each period. Dividends and buybacks are also included in this definition of FCF to owners, to arrive at a figure of all the cash flow that would be attributable to owners at the end of each period.

Two major observations are noted. The first is that BDC has spun off triple-digit sums of cash to its shareholders each period, dividends and buybacks included. This includes the growth capital attributed above the maintenance level from 2022 onwards.

The second, more granular point, is that the buyback program has been a major contributor to these numbers. For starters, buybacks are a more tax-efficient way to return capital to shareholders vs. dividends, which are treated as income. Two, it has helped propel the FCF/share to investors from $4.90 in 2020 to $5.30 in the TTM. Finally, the cannibalization of shares outstanding has been accretive to the per-share metrics investors are treated to.

The real value-creation machine for BDC is observed in Figure 4, which is separated into 3 tables. The entire sheet can be seen in Appendix 1, at the end of this report.

The company had invested $2.52Bn in Q2, including all NWC requirements. hence, it takes BDC ~$2.5Bn to run the business as it stands. The $2.52Bn produced $310mm in NOPAT, otherwise $59.60/share in capital produced $7.34/share in earnings after-tax, a 12.3% return on investment. Critically, these numbers have ratcheted up each year, from $3.25/share on $56.96/share in 2020, and $6.27/share on $53.31/share in Q2 last year.

Even more compelling - the fact BDC produced a 113% incremental growth in NOPAT off $2mm less capital invested than in 2020. In per-share terms, this equates to $4.09 in additional earnings grown on just $2.61/share in new capital invested.

This is what we call economic leverage on capital deployed. BDC produces a higher percent of earnings on a relatively similar capital base. What's more, the growth in NOPAT outpaces the investments made. You simply cannot beat these kinds of capital-light compounders, in my opinion.

How's it done this? Analyzing deeper you see the value is created in the turnover of capital each period. Post-tax margins are tight - just 3-4% on aggregate. But the capital turnover, at 14-15x in Q2 of '22 and '23. That means each $1 in investment brought in $14-$15 in sales. This makes sense as well. BDC's offerings aren't necessarily differentiated from competitors, nor are they non-replicable.

Critically, this shows that BDC:

Employs a cost differentiation strategy, selling its products below the industry average; and Is able to get more of its products/services onto market thereby making the most efficient use of its capital.

As a result, it routinely spins off double-digit returns on existing capital, growing the profitability of the business without having to reinvest much back into the business - just 3% last period.

This leaves 95-97% of the earnings it produces left over as distributable cash to its shareholders. Hence, the buybacks and dividends over this period, and hence the strong earnings leverage detailed earlier. Perhaps more importantly, it allows BDC to grow the business without jeopardizing either of these factors and vice-versa (continue growing the cash thrown off to shareholders, without jeopardizing growth).

Valuation

Based on what's been discussed so far the stock sells at obscenely low multiples in my view, calling just 12.9x forward earnings, just 9.9x forward EBITDA, and 11x forward EBIT. This gets you a 9-10% forward pre-tax yield. The company has also created $3 for every $1 in net asset value, illustrating the disparity between price and value here - low prices when compared to the earnings and high asset value.

The most critical fact we've uncovered is that BDC doesn't require exorbitant amounts of reinvested capital to grow the business. It is doing compounding its earnings at solid rates, indicating the earnings power these assets have in place. It also sells at an EV of $4.7Bn. At 11x forward, this gets you to $4.7Bn on $430mm in projected EBIT (call this pre-tax income). Note this is 24% higher than FY'22, 17.7% above the TTM. After-tax, this gets you to a 15x multiple (4.73/0.3108 = 15.2). In other words, 15.2 x 310.8mm is an EV of $4.73Bn.

The incremental return on reinvested capital BDC did in Q2 was 21%. Hence, on the TTM NOPAT, I'd estimate it can grow forward NOPAT by this amount. This would re-value the company at $5.71Bn or $135/share, assuming the same 15.2x multiple (310.8x1.21 = 376.1mm; 15.2 x 376.1 = $5,716). Alas, my growth assumptions based on BDC's recent performance, could potentially see a $44mm investment made in Q2 produce an additional $980mm in market value going forward, exceptional value in my opinion.

To see how much of this growth potential is already priced in, I've taken the EV/invested capital ("EV/IC") and compared this to the ROIC/hurdle rate in Figure 5. The latter is used as a no-growth proxy, to see what degree of economic earnings power BDC has in its arsenal. The hurdle rate is taken as 12%, given long-term market averages.

Critically, based on the calculus, it appears that only ~93% of the prospective growth assumptions are priced into BDC's current EV of $4.73Bn, based on the 1.07x output (1/1.07 = 0.93). This leaves quite the gap between price and value in my opinion, supporting the valuation numbers raised so far.

In short

Net-net, there is much to objectively like about BDC. Most appealing are the economic characteristics that square off to present with compelling value in my view. The gap in price to value is also worth mentioning. My assumptions have the market-only pricing in ~93% of the growth potential and that it may continue to price higher. These assumptions also call for a market value of $135/share, based on a 15.2x pot-tax multiple of $376mm in NOPAT for FY'23. This leaves a 42% value gap and supports a buy rating. As such, rate buy.

