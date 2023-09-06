Wirestock

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to close out a somewhat remarkable fiscal year with sales and earnings both on track to post an annual decline, even as shares are trading near an all-time high. The bigger story is likely the company's ongoing shift toward services seen as positive for margins long term.

We last covered AAPL with a bullish note at the start of the year. Our thesis was that amid the extreme pessimism in the market at the time, Apple's growth and earnings expectations appeared too low, setting the company up to outperform as macro conditions rebounded. With the stock already surpassing our price target of $175, the update today is that we're dialing back some of that optimism.

The setup here is that the company's results in recent quarters have left a lot to be desired. The outlook is okay, but that might not be good enough to keep shares running higher. If there were criticisms that AAPL was "pricey" at the start of the year, those arguments are even more relevant now, and we agree.

Within the group of mega-cap technology names that have led the market higher, informally known as the "Magnificent 7", our take is that AAPL is the odd man out. In our view, there are better bullish ideas within tech elsewhere.

Why Has AAPL Rallied In 2023?

As analysts and investors, we'd rather be right about the direction of a stock while wrong on the specific catalysts, than the other way around. In this case, we missed the mark when we previously suggested Apple was well-positioned to exceed the 2023 estimates.

It's evident that consensus forecasts have trended lower, even as shares climbed higher. At the start of the year, the company was expected to reach 2023 revenue above $400 billion, which has since been revised to $383 billion. For reference, Q3 revenues were down by 1.4%.

It's still commendable that Apple's current EPS estimates for the year at $6.06, is just modestly lower compared to a figure closer to $6.17 back in January. By this measure, Apple has been resilient, but the trends are not yet moving in the right direction.

So to explain AAPL's stock price performance thus far in 2023, a big reason has been the trend in margins. The gross margin reached 44.5% in the last reported Q3, a company record, and up from 43.3% in the period last year. This was the result of services segment revenues increasing by 8.2%, helping to balance a -4.4% decline in products. Services now represent 26% of the business, a level that has climbed from under 20% in 2020.

One interpretation here is that while the sales momentum in hardware from the iPhone, Mac, and iPad are weaker, the growing base of users spending more on the broader App Store ecosystem is the more positive development.

The other dynamic we believe that has also supported Apple's stock price is the improved macro outlook through easing inflation and a resilient economy. The market has sort of given the company the benefit of the doubt that getting past this year, there is room for conditions to improve going forward adding a tailwind to the top and bottom line.

What's Next For Apple?

Pending Apple Q4 results, expected to be released only in late October, the consensus now is for full-year sales to be down by -3%. The 2023 EPS forecast of $6.06 if confirmed, represents a -1% decline from 2022. It's clear to us that the priority for the company needs to be on kick starting growth beyond just capturing a macro rebound.

Investors can look forward to the upcoming September 12th company event where the latest iPhone device is expected to be announced, along with updates to the iMac and Apple Watch product line.

Details regarding the pending launch of the "Apple Vision Pro", the company's mixed-reality headset, unveiled in June will also be closely watched. While the device with a starting price of $3,499 is not expected to be a major near-term growth driver for the company in 2024, its importance cannot be understated as it represents a new channel for the App ecosystem and growth opportunity into the future. We're skeptical it will really break through.

So, we can argue about the number of unit sales or details like the impact of higher iPhone pricing on margins, our argument now is that the upside has already been priced in given the strong rally in the stock this year.

Is AAPL Overvalued?

A bullish case for AAPL in January that shares were cheap trading at around 22x forward earnings ended up being the right call, that's no longer the case today with the stock trading 31x on the same metric, or 29x into 2024.

The market sees 2024 revenue growth recovering to the 6% range while EPS of $6.57, is 8.5% higher. Even into 2025, a possible 7% increase in revenues and 10% higher EPS, just don't stand out as an exceptional "growth stock".

We mentioned the "Magnificent 7" group of mega-cap tech leaders. Apple is growing less than its peers, with weaker operating and financial momentum. From this group, we've covered most of the stocks this year with a bullish take, and our message today is that AAPL is our least favorite right now. Apple is also the only company with a current year expected decline in sales.

Focusing on AAPL's 1-year forward P/E of 29x based on the fiscal 2024 consensus EPS, AAPL is at a premium to names like Microsoft (MSFT) trading at 26x, Alphabet (GOOGL) at 21x, and even Meta Platforms (META) at 18x.

Even taking the forward estimates at face value and opening the door for stronger-than-expected results, it's hard to see how or why AAPL would leapfrog NVIDIA (NVDA) on this metric, currently trading at 30x a 1-year forward P/E. For context, NVIDIA is expected to more than double sales and earnings over the next year, at the center of the artificial intelligence theme in the market.

Recognizing each of these companies has its differences, our opinion is that Apple right now is the "least exciting" in the group, well past its stage of peak growth. To be clear, Apple has some valuation strong points including strong free cash flow and a dividend growth profile, but it's lacking the value element and doesn't make the cut as a growth stock.

AAPL Stock Price Forecast

Without being dramatic, we rate AAPL as a hold. This implies a neutral view on the stock over the near term with a price target of $190.00 over the next year representing a 30x multiple on the consensus 2024 EPS as fair value.

Balancing our favorable view of the company long-term against what we believe are some valuation headwinds, the upside just doesn't make sense to start a new position. Current shareholders can keep their shares, but we believe there are better opportunities to deploy capital. In terms of the Magnificent 7, we believe the other six can outperform AAPL to the upside through 2024.

To the upside, we'd need to see a material acceleration of growth with a trend in revisions higher from the current estimates. Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the unit sales of iPhone which remains the largest part of the business and core of the ecosystem that drives service engagement. The evolution of the gross margin is worth watching with a sense that at 45% in the last quarter, incremental gains will be less significant from here.

In terms of risks, Apple remains exposed to volatile macro conditions. While not our base case, a deterioration in global growth with a sharper slowdown in consumer spending would undermine the demand and earnings outlook. The bearish case for the stock is that there is a downside to current estimates. A poor market response to the Apple Vision Pro or any setbacks in the device's launch could pose some headline risk.