Mondelez: A Reliable Dividend Grower Amidst Market Turmoil

Sep. 06, 2023 6:12 AM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)
Millennial Dividends
  • Despite the economic uncertainty, Mondelez has been firing on all cylinders, demonstrating its pricing power and appetite for growth, delivering strong performance since start of 2022.
  • In H1 2023, the company posted a 17.7% Revenue increase and a 23.2% rise in Operating Income, growing across all segments and regions.
  • Mondelez is an excellent dividend payer amidst market volatility, paying a reliable 2.21% dividend yield, with payout ratio below 50%, all while growing its dividend CAGR 10% over 10 years.
  • The company is currently trading at a slight undervaluation, and when considering the quality of its business, I rate it as a BUY.

Investment Thesis

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is a global powerhouse in the world of snacking, boasting a rich history and a diverse portfolio of beloved brands. As one of the largest snack food companies in the world, Mondelez

Millennial Dividends
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDLZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

