Apple Faces New China Risk

Sep. 06, 2023 4:00 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)2 Comments
Bill Maurer
Summary

  • Apple is preparing for its annual product launch event, where new iPhones will be showcased, but faces competition from Huawei's new Mate 60 smartphone series.
  • Huawei's new product release indicates a potential comeback for the company, which has been hindered by US sanctions in recent years.
  • Apple's potential growth in the Chinese market could be limited if Huawei's Mate 60 line proves to be competitive and gains strong sales.

High Risk of Business decision making and risk analysis. Measuring level bar virtual, Risky business risk management control and strategy.

champpixs

Next week, technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will hold its annual September product launch event. This is the day where the newest set of iPhones will be shown off, helping to generate a good portion of the company's fiscal 2024

Bill Maurer
I am a market enthusiast and part-time trader. I started writing for Seeking Alpha in 2011, and it has been a tremendous opportunity and learning experience. I have been interested in the markets since elementary school, and hope to pursue a career in the investment management industry. I have been active in the markets for several years, and am primarily focused on long/short equities. I hold a Bachelor of Science Degree from Lehigh University, where I double majored in Finance and Accounting, with a minor in History. My major track focused on Investments and Financial Analysis. While at Lehigh, I was the Head Portfolio Manager of the Investment Management Group, a student group that manages three portfolios, one long/short and two long only. I have had two internships, one a summer internship at a large bank, and another helping to manage the Lehigh University Endowment for nearly a year. Disclaimer: Bill reminds investors to always do their own due diligence on any investment, and to consult their own financial adviser or representative when necessary. Any material provided is intended as general information only, and should not be considered or relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

davel
Today, 4:13 PM
Huawei likely will find a way to work around the sanctions. The bigger issue for them is how to sell outside China.

This is likely not a headwind unless the government stokes up nationalistic tensions on consumer devices. Reports are that government workers cannot use non Chinese devices which is a bigger risk to Apple.
cuttysark8301
Today, 4:09 PM
Tom Brady is coming back too so does that mean Tampa Bay is the prohibitive favorite to win the Super Bowl? Huawei was banned in America and their ability to produced anything curtailed by sanctions. Until that happens to Apple, this is all nothing more than white noise designed to get nervous holders of the shares to sell them at lower prices.
