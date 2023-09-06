Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Utility Stocks Should Beat The Market: My 3 Top Buys

Sep. 06, 2023 8:00 AM ET
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Utilities are currently cheap compared to their historical average valuation (as well as compared to the broader market) and offer both growth potential and stock price upside.
  • Federal legislation incentivizing decarbonization and electrification will fuel massive growth in the utility sector.
  • I highlight my three favorite utilities and utility-adjacent stocks to buy during the current dip in utility stock prices.
Concept of modern houses powered by wind turbine

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Utilities are cheap.

They are cheap not just based on past performance but also based on future growth prospects.

If you like utility stocks and believe in their long-term growth potential, as I do, now is a

Comments (2)

congie66 profile picture
congie66
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (508)
Maybe ....... utilities are cheap(?) because their meager 5% yields can no longer compete with more compelling yield alternatives??
o
ocbearclaw
Today, 8:12 AM
Premium
Comments (1.31K)
@congie66 yes, but interest rates go down too
