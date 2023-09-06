Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ISD: Boost Your Income With This 10% Yielding Conservative CEF

Sep. 06, 2023 7:02 AM ETPGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • PGIM High Yield Bond Fund is a fixed-income closed-end fund that invests in U.S. high-yield bonds.
  • ISD has a conservative portfolio build, with a low leverage ratio of 21% and a low beta of its discount to NAV.
  • The fund has outperformed much better-known names in the space such as PDI and ACP on a 3-year lookback.
  • The fund is a good conservative choice to be had in the U.S. high-yield CEF space in today's environment where short rates are stabilizing.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

Thesis

The PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) is a fixed income closed end fund. The vehicle focuses on U.S. high yield bonds, and seeks to provide a high level of current income with its 10% yield. The fund comes from a

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.81K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ISD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.