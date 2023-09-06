Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Six Flags Entertainment: Not Enough To Get The Pulse Racing

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Six Flags Entertainment's shares have failed to keep up with the broader market in recent months.
  • The company's revenue and attendance have declined, primarily due to higher pricing.
  • Financial results for the current fiscal year have been mixed, with higher revenue but worsening profitability metrics.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Major Cities In The U.S. Adjust To Restrictive Coronavirus Measures

Rich Fury

Although it has been many years since I have last been to a theme park, I do have fond memories of them from when I was younger. And who doesn't like investing in companies that provide goods and services that

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.51K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.