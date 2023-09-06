Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Is A Hold Pending Successful Commercialization Of Elfabrio

Stella Mwende
Summary

  • Protalix BioTherapeutics reported Q2 2023 revenues of $35.08 million, a 300.72% YoY increase, beating Wall Street estimates.
  • The US FDA approved PLX's Elfabrio for the treatment of Fabry disease in adults, expanding its commercialization target.
  • The approval of Elfabrio in Europe and the US is expected to increase Protalix's profitability and revenue generation.

Brain neurons in lysosomal storage diseases, 3D illustration

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Recombinant therapeutic protein developer, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) reported Q2 2023 revenues of $35.08 million, representing a 300.72% (YoY) increase. It beat Wall Street estimates by $24.85 million. The company's earnings per share stood at $0.21 beating forecasts by $0.25 even as the stock

This article was written by

Stella Mwende
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

m
minulk
Today, 8:50 AM
Premium
Comments (223)
How many shares outstanding of plx right now? Around 80 mn shares?
I
Igraduatedcollegealready!
Today, 8:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (848)
Nice article. Little confused. You say hold but sound positive based on cheap valuation and growth of gabby drug.

Is it the debt and raising capital that you feel is a hold?

Thanks
