Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

T. Rowe Price Group: Still The Time To Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 06, 2023 8:20 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)AMP, ARES, BEN, BLK, OWL
Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
238 Followers

Summary

  • Even when considering no growth until 2030, T. Rowe Price Group appears to be attractively valued.
  • Based on the Bear- and Bull-Case Discounted Cash Flow Analysis, the company could be undervalued between 18% and 45%.
  • Rating Upgrade to 'Strong Buy'

T. Rowe Price

RiverNorthPhotography

In my latest article I rated T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) stock as a 'Buy' with a price target of $140. In this article we are going to revisit the company and revamp the valuation of the company.

This article was written by

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
238 Followers
German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and (to some point) the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.