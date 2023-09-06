AzmanJaka

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is in a very peculiar position. With the global economy teetering recessionary signs, management continues to transform operations by investing in the circular economy while improving shareholder benefits through the form of a dividend increase and share buybacks. As the downcycle of this cyclical industry persists through 2h23 and potentially throughout 2024, I provide LYB a HOLD rating with a recommended purchase price in the mid-60-70s range given the robust 5% dividend yield.

Management is very vocal in reporting their outlook for future business. Given the cyclicality of the industry, providing analysts some insight into the business is prudent in developing an investment case. As management has discerned, summer travel in 2023 has strongly supported LyondellBasell’s oxyfuels and refining businesses. Though the summer season is about wrapped up as kids go back to school, gasoline prices and WTI remain elevated, as discerned by the EIA.

Given the production cuts by Saudi Arabia and low US gasoline inventories, gasoline prices should be expected to remain elevated or continue to climb into the end of the year. Despite uncertain economic growth going into 2024, oil producers appear to be aligning production with demand.

Despite these offsetting figures, management believes q3’23 will remain challenging for their olefins and polyolefins business given the challenging economic environment in China.

Accordingly, China’s manufacturing activity has shrunk for 5 months straight with their August Manufacturing PMI reading of 49.7% and Non-Manufacturing PMI falling to 51%, off from 53.2% in June. Economists have also cut GDP growth forecasts for the duration of 2023 and 2024, reducing expectations for 2023 from 5.5% to 5% growth. Despite this low reading, the production subindex rose to 51.9% and new orders rose to 50.2%, remaining in expansionary territory. The biggest drawdown in this reading was new export orders of 46.7%, pulling down the broader index. Coinciding with exports, industrial profits have fallen by 6.7% in China, resulting in a 7th consecutive month of declines. Though China only accounts for 5% of LyondellBasell’s revenue stream, the global market for their products dictates their pricing power.

New vehicle builds appear to remain in the normal seasonal range, which coincides with LyondellBasell’s performance in sales to the automotive industry. In China, 27mm new vehicles were produced in 2022, a 3% increase from the previous year. Though this is 5% above 2019 production figures, it remains -7% off from the peak production in 2016.

US new vehicle production also appears to be back to pre-C19 levels. The July 2023 figures for new vehicles produced in the US reached 11.87mm units, or 7% above July 2019 figures.

For both the US and China, new vehicle production is beneficial to LyondellBasell given that their products can be found in the coatings and paint, upholstery, and floor mats, amongst other features found in vehicles.

Operations and Business Transformation

Management is currently in the process of transforming the business into a more sustainable, renewables-centric, and circular business model. One of their biggest initiatives is to produce 2mm tons of recycled/renewable-based polymers annually by 2030. So far through Quality Circular Polymers (“QCP”), LyondellBasell produces 55,000 tons of recycled polypropylene and recycled high-density polyethylene annually, with a total of 220,000 tons of polymers produced since 2019. Though this is quite an ambitious goal considering their current positioning in the renewables space, it may become necessary as public policy pushes towards a more circular economy. This may also be further pushed by customers of LyondellBasell as ESG scores become more heavily considered in making business decisions.

Management is also working rigorously in building their value enhancement program (“VEP”) with a target of $750mm in annual recurring EBITDA. The run rate is expected to reach $200mm by the end of 2023, a $50mm improvement from the initial projections of $150. Management denoted a variety of cost benefits in their Q2’23 earnings call, including a $50,000 investment in steam control improvements that increased butadiene yields with an expected benefit of $1.4mm in annual value. Much of the value added revolves around reducing energy consumption through process improvements and investments in modernizing equipment. Their biggest investment of $550,000 in a new filtration system at their Channelview, Texas facility is expected to improve annual recurring EBITDA by $5.1mm through margin expansion.

Reviewing LyondellBasell’s financial performance, the industry appears to be in a downcycle. How long this cycle persists will be challenging to forecast given the current state of the global economy and the drive towards a more circular economy. A few examples to be aware of are the reduction in packaging and the improving utilization of recycled materials. Management has been very proactive in transforming their operations through acquisitions to get the edge in this new market environment. In July 2023, LyondellBasell completed their acquisition of Mepol Group, a manufacturer of recycled, high-performing technical compounds. Management also announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in Stiphout Industries, a Dutch recycling firm that sources and processes post-consumer plastic packaging waste. Management also entered into a JV in June 2023 with AFA Nord to build a mechanical recycling plant to convert Linear Low-Density Polyethylene and Low Density Polyethylene waste into quality recycled plastic materials used in flexible packaging with production expected to begin in 1H25.

It's clear that the firm is transforming their operations for future needs; however, the ultimate question is just how in demand will recycled polymers be? Unifi (UFI), a firm that recycles polyethylene, suggested weaker demand for their products during their fiscal year 2023 ending in July, pulling revenue down by -24%. Though this isn’t necessarily an isolated occurrence related to the recycling business, it suggests recycled polymers coincide with the broader plastics industry.

Despite this cyclical slump, the demand still remains. According to a Financial Times article published in January 2020, Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), and Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) are each targeting to utilize 25%+ post-consumer recycled content in their packaging by 2025, as mandated by the EU. Outside of mandated recycled content usage, utilization of recycled pellets is in competition with virgin plastics. According to ICIS, the cost for rPET has been experiencing downward pricing pressure in the US throughout 2023 due to higher costs in conjunction with margin management, inventory management, as well as overall demand for consumer packaging. Regardless of demand, LyondellBasell is positioning its operations to meet the demand for both virgin and recycled content.

Accordingly, management has voiced challenging economic environments in European and Asian markets given both consumer uncertainty and energy cost volatility. Given the lackluster post-C19 recovery in China, the 21% youth unemployment rate, and the slowing of economic growth, operations for LyondellBasell may experience a more challenging international environment. Germany has remained in recessionary territory for three consecutive quarters in 2023 as households and government spending slumps. All major sectors are breaking down, including manufacturing, services, retail, and construction.

Domestically, consumer spending continues to show resiliency; however, this data point doesn’t necessarily show volume growth but rather overall spending. Relating to LyondellBasell, volumes in consumer spending will have the strongest effect on swinging operations back into an upcycle.

Overall, LyondellBasell experienced a revenue contraction of -31% in q2’23, or a -10% reduction using TTM figures. Overall, segments are being pressured as the economy teeters around a potential recession. Accordingly, weak demand for durable goods largely effected their I&D segment, which experienced a -29% year-on-year pull on revenue. Though refining is back in profitable territory, the segment experienced a -35% drop in revenue with favorable crack spreads; however, crack spreads are expected to moderate throughout q3’23. APS was down -33% year-on-year as demand from construction and electronics pulled back with automotive remaining strong.

Management outlined in their q2’23 call that the duration of the year will experience some margin compression across operations. Using a top-down approach with this presumption, we can expect LyondellBasell to generate ballpark $3,280mm in free cash flow while using management’s $1,700mm capex figure, $405mm net interest expense, and 20% effective tax rate. This provides LyondellBasell with a 7% flow through and a free cash flow yield of 10%.

The ultimate question that comes to mind is when to invest in LYB shares. This will come down to determining where in the cycle we are. With the presumption that 2024 will be a year for slow, no, or contractionary economic growth, timing a position might need to wait until 2h24. With management’s expectations of a challenging 2h23, 2024 may press some further challenges in consumer spending. My suspicion is that though consumers aren’t slowing down spending, consumers are beginning to be stretched thin on disposable income and more heavily leaning on credit.

These data points may be just be a minor anomaly or a persistent trend. If the latter is true, 2024 may be a pressing year for LyondellBasell, and shares may experience a pullback as valuations reflect next year’s operations.

That said, management has a few shareholder benefits in place that makes this stock quite appealing. In May 2023, shareholders approved the authorization for LyondellBasell to repurchase up to 34mm ordinary shares (share count, not dollar amount) through November 2024. Management has historically been adamant in purchasing shares, acquiring $170mm for the first half of 2023. The firm also has a robust dividend policy, paying out $5/share on an annualized basis to yield 5%. Though the payout ratio increased to 76% this last quarter, up from 52% sequentially, I don’t expect the ratio to go above 75% for the duration of the year nor do I anticipate any near-term risk to dividend safety as management has $2,468 cash to lean on. The only near-term risk is the 4% 2023 guaranteed notes coming due this year; however, only $425mm remains on the balance sheet which can be covered by operations.

As far as valuation is concerned, LYB shares currently trade with a 10% free cash flow yield, an appealing figure for those value investors. The firm is priced relatively expensive compared to their historical EV/EBITDA, which is typically rangebound between 6-8x.

Assuming a continued challenging market, slight topline challenges and minor EBITDA margin contraction, we can discern a range to consider purchasing LYB shares. Though I presently think shares are expensive, I believe the value enhancements in the form of both dividends and buybacks add some risk benefits to the mix. My recommendation is a HOLD on LYB shares at this present price and to purchase shares as they fall into the more appealing range in the mid-$60-70s/share and continue holding at these current prices.