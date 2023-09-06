Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Personalis: Collaborations Should Ignite Growth Narrative

Sep. 06, 2023 8:27 AM ET Personalis, Inc. (PSNL)
Biologics
Summary

  • Personalis is a small-cap stock specializing in cancer genomics, with an advanced cancer diagnostics platform.
  • The company reported significant losses in Q2 earnings but maintains a robust financial standing and expects future revenue growth.
  • Personalis has partnerships and collaborations in place to drive revenue growth and is well-positioned in the growing field of personalized cancer diagnostics and therapies.

Earlier this year, I added Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to the top of my watch list after recognizing it as an undervalued small-cap stock with significant upside potential, primarily due to the company's specialization in cancer genomics. For me, the company’s advanced

Biologics
After years of working in the medical field, I have developed a passion for biotech and lifesaving therapies. Now, I am a full-time healthcare investor who is in search of the next breakthrough therapy, device, or pharmaceutical. My trade focus is around catalysts and potential acquisitions. In addition, I provide a marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare through Seeking Alpha.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSNL, ILMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

