Whitestone REIT: An Undervalued REIT With A 4.9% Yield

Sep. 06, 2023 8:28 AM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)KIM, NNN, O1 Comment
Summary

  • Whitestone REIT focuses on open-air retail centers in Texas and Arizona, offering investors exposure to vibrant real estate markets.
  • The trust has opportunities for growth through releasing activity, which can increase net operating income and funds from operations.
  • Whitestone REIT has an attractive valuation based on funds from operations and offers a sustainable 5% dividend.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is a well-managed and growing real estate investment trust that is focused on open-air retail centers in a small number of core markets in Texas and Arizona. The trust's core focus on a few markets translates into

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Comments (1)

n
nogoodnamesavailable
Today, 8:40 AM
How is their debt profile?
