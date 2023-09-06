Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trade Like The U.S. Congress: Q3 2023 Update

Summary

  • Amid an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic forecast and a rapidly heating up political landscape ahead of the '24 presidential race, we revisit one of our most popular Congress-based trading strategies.
  • The "Congress Buys" strategy tracks stock purchases by members of Congress and their immediate families, through their obligation to disclose them under the 2012 STOCK Act.
  • It is the best performing strategy out of the more than two dozen strategies we operate, managing to achieve a compounded annual growth rate of 39%.
  • In terms of individual traders, Congressman Josh Gottheimer is responsible for almost a third of the estimated trade volume, closely followed by Daniel Goldman and Nancy Pelosi.
  • Current positions in the strategy include the likes of NGL Energy Partners, Qualcomm, Apple, Microsoft, and Cleveland-Cliffs.
Congress Buys Strategy Q3 '23 Update

Just a little more than a year ago, we published one of our most popular article series covering our trading strategies based on replicating congress members publicly disclosed trades as they are obligated to do

Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

"Further to the point, this might very well be the last chance we have to discuss this trading strategy, as a long-discussed ban on congress members' stock trading is beginning to gain some major traction on the floor."

If this comes to pass, the consequences could well be worse than the current situation.
