John Bean Technologies Corporation: Following Completed Deal, The Valuation Remains Unappealing

MJ Investing
Summary

  • John Bean Technologies Corporation sold its AeroTech business to Oshkosh for $800 million, making it a pure-play food and beverage investment opportunity.
  • JBT's strategic transformation into a pure-play FoodTech entity aims to enhance operational efficiency and growth.
  • The company's high valuation and increased debt burden raise concerns, but the sale of AeroTech will improve its financial position.

Robot assembly line with electric car battery cells module on platform

PhonlamaiPhoto

Investment Summary

One of the most significant news this year for John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) was the announcement to sell the AeroTech business to Oshkosh (OSK) earlier this year. The deal was valued at $800 million

I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

