3 'Ludicrous' Events That Could Happen Soon

Summary

  • The stock market seems more and more priced for perfection, given a challenged global economy, rising interest rates, and a deteriorating jobs market.
  • Adding to my negativity around equities are potential 'off-the-radar' events that could rattle the markets.
  • These include a prolonged UAW strike, a major military setback in Ukraine and a potential hurricane shutting down Gulf energy production.
  • We go into details about the potential of these events occurring and what their impacts to the economy and markets would likely be in the paragraphs below.
businessman hand holding crystal clear ball with galaxy universe space background

shutter_m/iStock via Getty Images

Ludicrous - so foolish, unreasonable, or out of place as to be amusing; ridiculous.

Today, we take a look at three possible 'off the radar' events that are unlikely but have a much higher probability

Comments (18)

Pierre Rossouw profile picture
Pierre Rossouw
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (2.2K)
Strikes are not "black swan" events, they come and go, they do not last long. Hurricanes are not "black swan" events, they come and go too.

But I do believe that the war in Ukraine will last much longer than many envisage. Russia, initially believing that the war would be short, should eventually prevail. However, I think there may well be an unforeseen event here that could either shorten it or lengthen it.
akhait profile picture
akhait
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (438)
I believe that the "Ukraine losing the war" narrative floating around some conservative circles recently is off the mark. It is not Ukraine fighting Russia, it's the West economic and military support spearheaded by Ukrainian military against Russian stockpiles, logistics, and aged military. We'll see in a month or two how this round plays out, but my bet is on Russia losing a lot of ground in the south before winter.
alexkeywest profile picture
alexkeywest
Today, 10:18 AM
Premium
Comments (439)
@akhait I'll take the other side of that bet. The Collective West's sanctions have backfired. EU is going into recession as is the US. Russia is sanction-proof.
r
rhale3
Today, 10:01 AM
Premium
Comments (55)
God forbid that we continue sanctions on Russia for it's 'behaviors', right? We just want cheap energy, cheap food, cheap goods - cheap everything. As long a America does well, that's what counts, right? 'Murica NUmber One!!
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 10:12 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.05K)
@rhale3

At what cost? That should be the question. Seizing $300B in Russian assets unilaterally has already greatly undermined the case for the dollar continuing to be the global reserve currency and boosted the formation of the BRICs. Few understand the ramifications long term of this.
metalhead profile picture
metalhead
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (4.76K)
@Bret Jensen not to mention, the sanctions have failed utterly. Russia recently rose to #5 in terms of GDP in the list of top world economies, right behind Japan.
r
rhale3
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (55)
@Bret Jensen I do hear you, and agree to a point. Striking a balance that will bring global economic stability is difficult at best. I do wonder what would be the outcome for our society and the 'global society' if the proverbial line in the sand is not drawn against fascism and tyranny?
klwilly62 profile picture
klwilly62
Today, 9:46 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13)
spot on
yazzer profile picture
yazzer
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (1.24K)
I agree that the markets seem way overvalued at this point. But, these three "black swan" speculations are just that - pure speculation at this point. I could say, hjey, if a meteor strikes earth, then we'll have a bad market day (or millenia). Makes for a good story but it holds very little credence other than pure speculation. Meh.
S
SPC2
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (1.1K)
Good analysis of the Ukraine situation. Ukraine is losing badly. The big risk, however, is not that Russia captures Odessa... it is that the West/Elites conjure up some black swan event or greatly escalate to save face or distract from their massive blunder.
metalhead profile picture
metalhead
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (4.76K)
@SPC2 that is my read as well. The problem with lying to your own population is that the truth eventually comes out. Maybe the best case scenario is they just sweep it under the rug like Afghanistan and change the subject.
r
rhale3
Today, 9:53 AM
Premium
Comments (55)
@SPC2 Which 'Elites' are those? Do you mean people like Peter Thiel, Ken Griffin and Leonard Leo? Or do you mean people who have taken it upon themselves to pursue and achieve academic excellence and accomplishment? Money elites, or the usual fascist-targets like academics and artists?
B
Bans1138
Today, 10:02 AM
Premium
Comments (151)
@rhale3 well said 👏👏
a
apischke
Today, 9:27 AM
Premium
Comments (180)
Re Hurricanes- this years path(s) seem to suggest further north, though any formation in the gulf will be problematic as the water temps are off the charts
