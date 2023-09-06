3 'Ludicrous' Events That Could Happen Soon

shutter_m/iStock via Getty Images

Ludicrous - so foolish, unreasonable, or out of place as to be amusing; ridiculous.

Today, we take a look at three possible 'off the radar' events that are unlikely but have a much higher probability of happening than is currently being priced into the market. Each could trigger significant ripples in the economy and potentially the markets. Below, we take a look at each scenario in detail.

A UAW Strike Last Months:

Inflation has risen over 17% since the beginning of 2021. While workers' wages have increased more than the historical norm; the average American has lost approximately three percent of their buying power over that time. Naturally, workers are pushing for higher wages, especially at unionized companies. Pilots recently received roughly 40% wage increases over four years at major airlines. The Teamsters union helped bankrupt trucking company Yellow Corporation (OTC:YELLQ) by not accepting any more concessions and also has extracted large wage increases within their new contract with UPS.

Now, the UAW has their sights set on negotiating a new contract with Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis N.V. (STLA) simultaneously. The old contract expires on September 14th. Traditionally, the UAW has negotiated a new contract with one of the Big Three automakers and then used that as a template for new contracts with other two automakers. They have also been willing in the past to continue working while negotiations continued.

However, neither of these tactics will be employed in this round of contract renewal talks. The UAW is now headed by a much more militant leader by the name of Shawn Fain. The union already has strike authorization and is demanding a 46% pay raise over four years. The organization also wants a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay as well as a restoration of traditional pension plans among other demands. Ford has countered with a 15% wage increase proposal.

Given the massive chasm between the UAW's demands and automakers' counter proposal, a strike is all but a certainty at this point. Given the divergence between the two sides and the fact the UAW has amassed an over $800 million strike fund; it is hard to see how this does not get dragged on for many weeks and more likely months. This obviously will have downstream impacts on auto suppliers, dealers, and the whole automotive ecosystem as well as the overall economy. This is one key reason I recently articulated that Ford seems like a 'value trap' despite a low P/E and a nearly five percent dividend yield. I also think most pundits are underestimating the duration and economic impact of this upcoming UAW strike, which very well could last months.

Russia Takes Odesa:

There are so many false narratives being spun by the majority of the media that it is hard to keep track of them these days, in my opinion. One of the most noxious to me is that Ukraine is 'winning the war' against Russia. Despite being the biggest land war since WWII in Europe, pretty little footage or reporting is coming from western media from the region despite massive amounts of taxpayer funds being sent there in the form of military and humanitarian aid. Some 500,000 casualties have resulted in the 18-month war according to a recent article in the NY Times.

So, how do I know Ukraine is losing this war and are currently taking much more casualties than their adversary? Basic logic. Since the advent of industrial scale war, artillery has consistently caused nearly two thirds of battleground casualties and deaths. This is especially true on a static battlefield like now exists in Ukraine, a mix of WWI style trench warfare intermixed with 21st century technology (Ex, Drones). Russia is firing five to ten more artillery shells per day than Ukraine, this is not in dispute. The West is even struggling to replace that expenditure of ordinance.

Second, military history shows that the attacker generally takes two to three casualties per defender loss between roughly equal forces. Given the Russians have three lines of deeply entrenched lines of defense that have been heavily mined, I would say that is the minimum ratio Ukrainian forces are currently taking since their spring offensive launched in early June. Add in Russia enjoys clear air superiority and a massive artillery advantage, I would not be surprised if the ratio is closer to five to one.

It is little wonder the offensive has been hugely disappointing in the amount of territory recovered and, in most places, the brave Ukrainian armed forces have not even breached the first of the three lines of Russian defenses. This slaughter could easily lead to the collapse, if not outright mutiny, by the Ukrainian personnel being forced into this meat grinder. At the very least, it has severely weakened Ukrainian manpower, ordinance stores and armor.

The Russians could very well just maintain the status quo and continue to let Ukrainian forces continue to expend themselves in this fruitless endeavor. However, I would not be surprised at all if Russia launches a counter offensive once Ukraine has exhausted itself. The most likely target of this military effort would be the seizure of the major port city of Odesa. Capture of this city would have significant ramifications.

NBC News

First, it would deprive Ukraine of its remaining access to the Black Sea, further crippling its economy. Second, it would severely curtail grain exports. This would significantly increase the cost and supply of many key items throughout the globe causing great hardship in Africa and the Middle East and a significant tailwind to inflationary forces. Ukraine is a major exporter of sunflower oil, corn, wheat, barley and rapeseed among other commodities. Further sanctions on Russian energy exports would also lead to higher global energy prices.

USDA

Then there are the geopolitical ramifications that would follow the capture of Odessa. Obviously, this would put Ukraine and its supporters in a much weaker position for any peace negotiations. As importantly, how would the current U.S. administration react? Would they now push for peace negotiations knowing the outcome in Ukraine is unwinnable? This, following the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, would be another foreign policy 'black eye' for the current administration.

Or would they double down and escalate the conflict with the largest nuclear power in the world further? Perhaps even drawing in NATO deeper into this conflict? Abject humiliation or escalation both seem like they would spike volatility in the markets and be negative for equities.

Hurricane Shuts Down Gulf Production:

The United States has experienced a hotter than normal summer this year. Temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean are also warmer than norms for this time of the year. Two named storms formed in the Atlantic in April, which was a historical anomaly. However, despite this, there has been little in the way of hurricane activity so far this season. A recent hurricane did just hit the western part of Florida. Fortunately, the storm was fast moving and hit a relatively unpopulated area of the state, so damage and economic disruption were minimal. However, we still have roughly 6-8 weeks of prime hurricane season to weather.

Weather.Com

There are new tropical depressions forming in the Atlantic. Call it a hunch, or just a reversion to the mean after a quiet first half of hurricane season in 2023. I believe we will see one or maybe two major hurricanes make U.S. landfall before the end of October. My ludicrous prediction is one targets the Gulf Coast and shuts down oil and natural gas production for at least a week. This will add to the current tailwinds pushing oil towards the $90 a barrel. With most of the SPR depleted and at a 35-year low, this could result in still higher energy prices and also would be a setback on the inflation front.

I recently outlined the key reasons I am negative on the market in an article named 'Shades of 2007'. The above three potential ludicrous events above just add to the uncertainty in the markets. This is why I remain very cautious within my own portfolio allocation.

50% of my holdings are in short term treasuries yielding nearly 5.5%. 40% of my holdings are within covered call positions, with an overweighting in energy. The rest is in cash as well as some out of the money long date bear put spread holdings against overvalued stocks and indexes like the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ).