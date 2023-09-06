nurulanga/iStock via Getty Images

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is one of dozens of stocks that we cover on a regular basis for our members. It is also one that we have featured for the readership here 3 times over the past nine months. Those three articles shared have been posted at pivotal moments for the stock. We believe this is also another important inflection point for AMD and represents a short term opportunity for a shot at a higher high in price. However, thereafter, the risk skew is looming that a larger top is forming. Follow along as we discuss this and more.

A Brief Recap Of Recent History

Note the 3 points marking the release of prior articles. Each dot shown was a pivotal moment for price on the chart. This new 4th dot will likely mark a make-or-break event in the near term. It will tell us if a new swing high in price is indeed underway or if sentiment has shifted and we are in a bigger corrective structure.

Recall what Lyn Alden shared with us in the prior piece regarding the current fundamental snapshot for the company:

"AMD has historically had profitability challenges when trying to keep up with its larger competitors, but in recent years it has hit its stride. This has already been well-reflected in the price, and the strong stock performance in 2023 is unlikely to be replicated over the next year, as analysts see a consolidation in earnings this year prior a continued runway of growth in the years ahead."

And Here's The Pitch ...

The batter is certainly not obligated to swing at every pitch. Nor is the trader/investor compelled to take every setup the market shows us. But, for those nimble enough, this current structure may offer an opportunity.

What tells us that now is an especially key moment? For many days now we have been keenly watching the structure of price. As well, we have kept our members updated as to the important support for AMD in the $100 region. If that support held and then we saw 5 waves up from there, it would be entirely plausible to see another surge higher.

Just today, both Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten were able to identify what could indeed be that 5 wave structure up from support. So, what we now have is a potential target near $150 overhead. And, we have the low just struck at $99.58 that must hold for the path as illustrated to play out.

This is exactly the type of setup that we seek for our members on a daily basis. Now, we know that setups are not certainties. We view the market from a probabilistic vantage point. This means that when we can clearly identify risk vs reward and we have a probable path going forward, we can take the trade aware of the fact that not all scenarios will come to fruition. But, over time, discipline and proper trade management will give us the best chance for success.

Risk: Should AMD break below $99.58 and follow through under $96 then this likely has already found a more important high and we would turn more cautious.

But ultimately, this is the guiding comment from the most recent article AMD: It's Not Just When To Buy, But When To Sell that we shared with the readership a month ago:

"So, this current pullback may find a low back in the $100 area, or slightly lower in the $96 zone. It is possible that price could project to another swing high from there and strike as much as the $150 level before a larger pullback. This is something that we will watch closely."

The Bigger Picture

First, why does this initial 5 waves up have our attention? Remember this from past articles that Avi Gilburt has shared with the readership:

"Since the market is "fractal" in nature, it means that these movements are variably self-similar at different degrees of trend. In other words, these impulsive and corrective movements of the market are occurring at all degrees and in all time frames. That means that the smaller components, or sub-waves, have the same basic shape, form, and pattern as the larger components . . . So, waves 1, 3 and 5 all have to develop as 5-wave structures. . . As I said in my last article, Phi, when used appropriately in conjunction with Elliott Wave, can be an incredibly powerful predictive market tool. But, the internal wave structure within an Elliott Wave analysis must display relationships based upon Phi in order to be able to appropriately predict the next move within a market with any form of accuracy. In fact, after you identify the appropriate Elliott Wave pattern within a market, you are often able to then identify the next move of the market with shocking accuracy based upon a Phi-based target."

This means that the next possible move higher in price will start with a 5 wave structure up from support. It should now build into a larger 5 wave structure that will complete the even larger formation as illustrated on our analyst charts.

If/when that next high is struck, we will likely update the readership once again. It could be that a 5th dot (our next AMD article) will mark something significant in price.

Continuing Education

We have an extensive Education library available at Elliott Wave Trader. As well, we want to teach others this methodology. Three times a week we have beginner and intermediate level videos where we show the exact way we count the waves and give in-depth analysis techniques. This methodology, if you give it the chance, will change the way you invest forever. More on that can be found here.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.

