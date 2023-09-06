Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cambium Networks: Rating Downgrade As The Business Significantly Disappoints

Sep. 06, 2023
Summary

  • CMBM got my sell rating due to broken stock sentiment and lack of positive catalysts.
  • 2Q23 results and FY23 guidance were below expectations, leading to a steep decline in share price.
  • Challenges faced by Cambium Networks include corrections to unusually high demand experienced in 2022, increased competition with aggressive pricing strategies, unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, and reduced spending by service provider clients.

High Speed Light Streaks internet data lines

pingingz

Overview

My recommendation for Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is a sell rating, as I believe the stock sentiment is broken in the near term. No matter the positive, forward-looking statements provided by management, the market is unlikely to react to them. In essence, I

Creative Capital Ideas

Creative Capital Ideas
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

