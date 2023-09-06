Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: Second Half Recovery

Sep. 06, 2023 9:59 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)1 Comment
Khaveen Investments
Summary

  • Intel's revenue declined by 26.8% in H1 2023, exceeding projections of -9% for the year.
  • The decline was driven by underperformance in the DCAI and Others segments, particularly the NEX segment.
  • However, there is optimism for the second half of the year, with expected improvements in the PC and server markets and positive growth in segments like PSG, IFS, and Mobileye.
  • We believe PC market stabilization will buoy Intel to a second half recovery.
In our previous analysis of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), we highlighted that Intel increased its market share in desktop and laptop CPUs compared to AMD which we attributed to competitive pricing for desktop CPUs and superior laptop CPU performance. Furthermore, we expected

Khaveen Investments
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

J
Just Some Guy
Today, 10:14 AM
I don't see it. Intel's problems right now are entirely of their own making. Their capex projects roll on for another two years before they can possibly contribute. I gather Intel 7 is not a good process and they are not getting much yield from it. I don't expect much better from any of the other processes on deck for the next few years - though with luck, they may improve over Intel 7 (nor do I think TSM has it much better, it's all about physics now and physics is physics).
