onurdongel

Background

It has been said before that a rising tide lifts all boats. While that it generally true, the old axiom hardly applies to the world of interest rates, where a rising tide will just as often sink as many (or more) boats as it lifts. In the wake of the Fed's unprecedented tightening experiment, many a real estate investment trust [REIT] has been left behind as they are generally quite capital intensive and investors have been suddenly able to find plentiful yield elsewhere, making the sector's famous dividends less attractive.

Some boats in this rising tide, however, haven't capsized but only taken on some water. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE:REXR), is an industrial property focused REIT with a geographic concentration in Southern California (see below).

Rexford Geographic Positioning (Investor Presentation)

On a total return basis (meaning dividends are assumed to have been reinvested), Rexford has returned negative 30% to shareholders since the start of 2022, compared with a negative 3% return of the wider S&P 500 (SPY).

Rexford Total Return (Koyfin)

Despite, this fall, the stock remains relatively expensive. With funds from operations [FFO] estimates of $2.47 per share for 2024, the stock currently trades at an implied value of 21x next year's FFO. While there are some outliers in the industrial REIT space as far as valuation is concerned--STAG Industrial (STAG) trades at 15x forward FFO, for example--this valuation is relatively in-line with peers.

So, we ask, with the drop in price over the last twenty months or so, do shares of Rexford present a compelling value for shareholders? Let's get to it.

A Question of Rates & Capital

As mentioned before, REITs are capital intensive businesses which require significant leverage up front in the form of cash proceeds from (generally) loans or equity offerings. Given this, it's important to be intimately familiar with a REITs debt stack.

Rexford Secured & Unsecured Debt (Company Filings)

Rexford's debt stack (pictured above) is majority unsecured with only $120 million secured against specific properties. Additionally--and importantly--only $760 million (excluding the undrawn revolver) of the total $2.2 billion is floating at a rate above SOFR. This is important for the obvious reason that rising interest rates against this amount increases Rexford's interest expense.

Looking at the maturity dates of the loans (with an emphasis on unsecured debt, since secured debt is generally assumed to be paid off rather than re-financed) also reveals some pleasing information, with the closest maturity date being July 19, 2024.

Any company looking to refinance at a SOFR-plus rate in today's environment would certainly be in for a nasty go of thing, but as of today, traders expect that prevailing interest rates will fall by roughly 100 basis points between now and then (pictured below).

Market Fed Rate Expectations (CME Group)

These expectations change, of course, given the machinations of the economy and the sphinx-like pronouncements of the fed, but it nonetheless provides a data point to show that the market expects rates to ease by next year, which would be a boon for Rexford as debts begin to mature and potentially need refinancing.

All in all we think that Rexford's debt stack is well positioned in the current market environment (if only by lucky timing) to where the likelihood of a major cash flow squeeze in the form of onerous refinancing appears less likely than it was previously.

The Only Asset They Aren't Making Anymore

One of the biggest risks with Rexford (its geographic concentration in Southern California) is also one of its biggest, and most unsung, pluses. Land, of course, is a finite asset which appreciates over time, with certain geographies appreciating more rapidly than others.

In this regard, Rexford has an edge over industrial REITs with a wider geographic net. For example, land in Peoria is unlikely to appreciate as rapidly as a prime logistics hub adjacent to LAX (no offense to any Peorians reading).

To bring the point home, this geographic concentration gives Rexford a third level to pull to generate capital if needed in addition to debt and equity financing via the selling of appreciated land.

According to the company's latest filing, Rexford held $6.4 billion worth of land assets, with $565 million of that $6.4 billion having been acquired in 2023. One thing that many investors may or may not know is that land is held on balance sheets at cost--it may not be appreciated or depreciated, unlike the buildings which sit on top of it.

This creates a powerful driver of value, one that may not be immediately apparent. Los Angeles alone, despite rumors of its demise, is still doing quite well economically--especially for business. Further, property values in the county have risen for 13 consecutive years, nearing $2 trillion (yes, with a T) in LA county alone in 2023. Keep in mind that Rexford's property holdings expand beyond just LA county, as well (see map at the start of the article).

The Bottom Line

While some investors may find Rexford's geopolitical concentration unpalatable, we believe it represents a hidden strength for the company and that the appreciation of land on its balance sheet is a potential waterfall of value for investors (and the company) should it need or want to sell. This value, in our mind, is not reflected in the current market sentiment as the company is trading roughly in line with industrial REIT peers. Los Angeles and Long Beach will remain vitally important logistics hubs for the foreseeable future, and it seems to us that the market is currently not assigning Rexford the premium value it--in our minds--deserves.