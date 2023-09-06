recep-bg/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc. (LGCB) has filed to raise $7.5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm facilitates cross-border sales and provides integrated e-commerce services.

For a company with Asian country operational and regulatory risks, slowing topline revenue growth and potential full-year 2023 revenue decline, and a proposed valuation of over 67x EV/EBITDA multiple, my outlook on the Linkage Global IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Linkage Global Overview

Tokyo, Japan-based Linkage Global was founded to provide a range of online marketing and cross-border sales services to companies operating in Japan, Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Zhihua Wu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2011 and was previously CEO of Tsuukanmuri Co., Ltd., an import/export company in Japan.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Digital marketing

E-commerce operations training and support

Cross-border sales operations

As of March 31, 2023, Linkage Global has booked fair market value investment of approximately $1.6 million in equity from investors.

Linkage Global Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires new customers via online efforts, referrals from existing customers and email marketing programs.

For the six months ended March 31, 2023, 71% of the firm's total revenue was derived from its cross-border services segment.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined as revenues have grown, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 3.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 3.7% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 6.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, have dropped to 2.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 2.1 FYE Sept. 30, 2022 8.1 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Linkage Global’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the Japanese market for cross-border e-commerce was an estimated $2.6 billion in 2019 and was forecasted to reach $5.7 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the 'growth of the overall e-commerce industry, availability of different payment methods, along with online fraud prevention measures.'

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth ramp for the Japanese cross-border e-commerce market from 2015 to 2030:

Japan Cross-Border And E-Commerce Market (Grand View Research)

The firm faces competition from small players to large across the Asia-Pacific region.

Linkage Global's Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate of growth

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating profit and operating margin

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 9,031,327 7.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $ 22,028,303 42.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 15,466,862 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 1,946,099 11.6% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $ 3,704,501 46.0% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 2,537,282 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 21.55% 0.8% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 16.82% 2.5% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 16.40% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 865,942 9.6% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $ 1,409,728 6.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 881,003 5.7% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 571,178 6.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $ 1,008,653 4.6% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 719,940 4.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (1,810,240) FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $ 1,168,928 FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 1,218,197 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of March 31, 2023, Linkage Global had $3.5 million in cash and $6.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $1.4 million.

Linkage Global Inc. IPO Details

Linkage Global intends to raise $7.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 1.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $101.4 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 6.98%. This low amount of stock float makes the likelihood of early trading very high.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed IPO Use Of Proceeds (SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm isn't involved in any actions that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Valuation Metrics For Linkage Global

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $107,500,000 Enterprise Value $101,353,957 Price / Sales 4.75 EV / Revenue 4.48 EV / EBITDA 67.11 Earnings Per Share $0.05 Operating Margin 6.67% Net Margin 4.66% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 6.98% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $1,421,019 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.32% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 1.88 CapEx Ratio 0.26 Revenue Growth Rate 7.26% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Linkage Global’s IPO

LGCB is seeking U.S. public stock market investment to fund its general corporate purposes and expansion in Southeast Asia.

The company’s financials have produced increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit and gross margin, greater operating profit and operating margin and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $1.4 million.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has risen; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 2.1x in the most recent reporting period, indicating reduced efficiency in this respect.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to keep future earnings for reinvestment. The company is subject to a wide range of laws in various jurisdictions that may limit future distributions, if any.

The market opportunity for providing cross-border and related e-commerce services is substantial and is expected to grow at a moderately rapid pace in the coming years.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its small size, apparent slowing growth rate and a significant use of cash in operating activities.

Management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 4.5x.

For a company with Asian country operational risks, slowing topline revenue growth (on track for revenue decline in 2023 based on its first-half results), and a proposed valuation of over 67x EV/EBITDA multiple, my outlook on the Linkage Global IPO is to Sell [Avoid it].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.