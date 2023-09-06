Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enbridge: Acquiring 3 Utilities From Dominion For $14 Billion

Sep. 06, 2023 10:17 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CAD, ET5 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.73K Followers

Summary

  • Enbridge has reached three deals with Dominion Energy to acquire three utility companies for a combined value of $14 billion.
  • The acquisition will make Enbridge the largest gas utility company in North America, expanding its footprint into several states.
  • The deal is expected to strengthen Enbridge's dividend growth profile and be accretive to distributable cash flow.
Money on the edge

PM Images

News just broke after hours that Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies, has reached 3 deals with Dominion Energy (D) to acquire 3 utility companies from them. ENB will acquire East Ohio Gas

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.73K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB, ET, OKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

b
bill9351
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (671)
Agree. I just bought some in my IRA after this morning's dip. Buy in you IRA account where Canada will not withhold I believe 15% of your dividend.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 10:32 AM
Premium
Comments (3.17K)
I bought on this news
w
w00t
Today, 10:27 AM
Premium
Comments (445)
Why the drop? Sounds good - especially if they are keeping their same debt target for the year.
T
Tennis1234
Today, 10:24 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (208)
Are you concerned about the additional debt ENB will take on? I think they are adding $4B and also acquiring $4 to 5B with the utilities on top of the hefty debt they have.
Rich779 profile picture
Rich779
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (1.41K)
heck yeah its a buy- BUT Being A greedy capitalist pig Oink Oink I want to see the share price below $30
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.