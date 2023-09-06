HYD: Good Municipal Bond ETF, Tax-Advantaged 4.1% Yield
Summary
- VanEck High Yield Muni ETF offers investors a tax-exempt 4.0% dividend yield and potential capital gains if interest rates stabilize.
- The fund's credit risk is low, but it experiences high volatility and trades alongside riskier funds. Interest rate risk is high.
- An overview of the fund follows.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) is a high-yield municipal bond index exchange-traded fund, or ETF. HYD offers investors a tax-exempt 4.1% dividend yield, and some potential capital gains if interest rates stabilize.
In my opinion, and from comparing HYD to other broad-based bond index ETFs, the fund's potential tax benefits are its key benefit and advantage. As such, HYD might be an interesting investment opportunity for investors looking for tax-advantaged yields, or income investors facing higher tax rates.
HYD - Basics
- Investment Manager: VanEck.
- Underlying Index: ICE Broad High Yield Crossover Municipal Index.
- Expense Ratio: 0.35%.
- Dividend Yield: 4.08%.
- Total Returns CAGR 10Y: 2.83%.
HYD - Overview and Analysis
Index
HYD is a high-yield municipal bond index ETF, tracking the ICE Broad High Yield Crossover Municipal Index. Said includes all dollar-denominated, tax-exempt, municipal bonds in the market, subject to a basic set of liquidity, size, and maturity criteria.
Credit Risk
HYD's underlying, unlike those of most other bond ETFs, has explicit credit rating target weights. These are as follows:
- 5% A rated securities.
- 25% BBB rated securities.
- 70% non-investment grade / unrated securities.
The fund itself does not currently provide investors with detailed information of the credit ratings of its holdings. Still, these should closely track those of the fund's underlying index, at least assuming no significant tracking error.
Although HYD's credit ratings are somewhat weak, the actual credit risk of the fund's portfolio is quite low: municipal bonds very rarely default, even non-investment grade munis. As per Fidelity, investment grade munis have a 10Y cumulative default rate of only 0.09%, less than 0.01% per year. Non-investment grade munis default rates are higher, with a 10Y cumulative default rate of 6.94%, or around 0.69% per year. Both figures are quite low on an absolute basis, and much, much lower than those of corporate bonds with similar credit ratings.
In my opinion, and considering the above, it would be fair to say that HYD has little credit risk, credit ratings notwithstanding.
On a more negative note, HYD does not trade as if credit risk was low, with the fund experiencing high volatility. Volatility is comparable, perhaps somewhat lower, to that of high-yield corporate bonds:
HYD tends to experience significant losses during downturns and recessions too, as was the case in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Losses were comparable to those of high-yield bonds peak to through, and persisted for longer too.
Although HYD's credit risk seems quite low, it trades with heavy volatility, and alongside riskier funds, an important fact and negative for investors to consider.
Interest Rate Risk
HYD invests in municipal bonds, which tend to have long maturities, duration, and interest rate risk. HYD currently sports a duration of 7.0 years, which is slightly higher than average for a bond, but lower than that of treasuries and investment-grade bonds.
Considering the above, HYD should suffer sizable, above-average losses when interest rates rise, as was the case in 2022. HYD's losses were somewhat higher than expected too, due to timing (other bonds saw higher losses in the months prior to 2022).
On a more positive note, HYD should outperform if interest rates decrease, which some expect to happen starting next year. Some rate cuts are priced-in already, with investors expecting upwards of 2.5% in Fed cuts in the coming years. So, outperformance might require significant rate cuts, and might fail to materialize with only small cuts.
HYD's high interest rate risk / exposure increases portfolio risk and volatility, important negatives for the fund and its shareholders. Dovish investors, or those wishing to trade on expectations of significant rate cuts in the coming years, might find the fund's high duration compelling, however.
Dividends, Dividend Growth and Tax Implications
HYD's municipal bond holdings currently yield 4.1%, slightly higher than average for a bond fund, but below high-yield corporate bond dividend yields.
Importantly, those are trailing twelve-month dividend yields, and not necessarily informative of the dividends investors can expect moving forward.
Looking at SEC yields, which measure a fund's underlying generation of income for the past 30 days, might be more informative or indicative of expected forward dividends. HYD sports a 4.5% SEC yield, around average for a bond fund, but quite a bit lower than that of high-yield corporate bonds.
HYD's dividends look about average for a bond fund, on both traditional dividend yield metrics and SEC yields.
The fund's dividend growth track record is significantly worse than average, with fund dividends declining these past twelve months. Most bond funds have seen very positive dividend growth instead, due to Fed hikes.
As an aside, the figures above seem somewhat inconsistent (why are dividends declining when rates are rising), due to timing. HYD's dividends declined from late 2021 to late 2022, which gets included in the negative TTM dividend growth figures above. Dividends have risen in more recent months, however.
HYD's dividends are not particularly high, and the fund's dividend growth track record is significantly worse than average.
HYD's dividends do have one key advantage relative to peers: their tax-exempt status. Most dividends are taxable, HYD's dividends are not, a significant, self-evident benefit for the fund and its shareholders.
The magnitude and relevance of these savings is dependent on the type of investment account used to invest (401k, personal investment portfolio, etc.), and on an investor's tax bracket. For some investors, these tax savings will be significant, for others, irrelevant. Readers should consider their own personal circumstances before investing in HYD, or other municipal bond funds.
HYD does provide investors with information relevant to potential investors about potential tax benefits. Specifically, HYD calculates taxable equivalent yields for the fund, based on a relevant federal tax rates. As an example, for investors with a federal tax rate of 12%, HYD's yield is equivalent to a 5.2% taxable yield, quite a bit higher than the fund's 4.5% SEC yield, due to the aforementioned tax benefits.
As can be seen above, HYD's tax benefits are particularly impactful for investors in higher tax brackets, and the fund might make for an interesting, attractive investment opportunity for these investors.
Nevertheless, I will say that the fund seems quite weak, on net.
Spreads relative to T-bills are very low, even though credit risk is somewhat higher, and interest rate risk is significantly higher. This does depend on the individual investor's tax situation, however.
Spreads relative to high-yield corporate bonds are negative, for investors in all tax brackets, even though both sub-asset classes have comparable volatility. Munis do have lower credit risk, although this is not readily reflected in the fund's share price / share price stability.
The potential tax benefits obviously matter, but I'm not confident that these outweigh the issues above. There are other, perhaps stronger, ways for an investor to reduce their tax burden. The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) uses box spreads, an options strategy, to achieve similar returns to T-bills, but with potentially greater tax efficiency.
Performance Analysis
HYD's performance track record is, well, mixed.
Long-term returns of 3.4% are very low on an absolute basis, but quite good relative to peers. Interest rates have been very low for over a decade, hence the low returns.
Short-term returns are negative, as higher Fed rates have led to lower bond prices. Returns seem weaker than average, but timing seems to have played a role.
T-bills and high-yield corporate bonds have broadly superior performance track records, although not overwhelmingly so.
HYD's overall performance track record seems mixed, a bit above-average long-term. As economic conditions have significantly changed these past few years, I don't think these figures are terribly material, but still important to analyze.
Conclusion
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF is a high-yield municipal bond index ETF. HYD offers investors a tax-exempt 4.1% dividend yield, and some potential capital gains if interest rates stabilize. In my opinion, and from comparing HYD to other broad-based bond index ETFs, the fund's potential tax benefits are its key benefit and advantage. As such, HYD might be an interesting investment opportunity for investors looking for tax-advantaged yields, or income investors facing higher tax rates.
Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas
At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
This article was written by
Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)