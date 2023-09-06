Hero Images Inc

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) is a high-yield municipal bond index exchange-traded fund, or ETF. HYD offers investors a tax-exempt 4.1% dividend yield, and some potential capital gains if interest rates stabilize.

In my opinion, and from comparing HYD to other broad-based bond index ETFs, the fund's potential tax benefits are its key benefit and advantage. As such, HYD might be an interesting investment opportunity for investors looking for tax-advantaged yields, or income investors facing higher tax rates.

HYD - Basics

Investment Manager: VanEck.

Underlying Index: ICE Broad High Yield Crossover Municipal Index.

Expense Ratio: 0.35%.

Dividend Yield: 4.08%.

Total Returns CAGR 10Y: 2.83%.

HYD - Overview and Analysis

Index

HYD is a high-yield municipal bond index ETF, tracking the ICE Broad High Yield Crossover Municipal Index. Said includes all dollar-denominated, tax-exempt, municipal bonds in the market, subject to a basic set of liquidity, size, and maturity criteria.

Credit Risk

HYD's underlying, unlike those of most other bond ETFs, has explicit credit rating target weights. These are as follows:

5% A rated securities.

25% BBB rated securities.

70% non-investment grade / unrated securities.

The fund itself does not currently provide investors with detailed information of the credit ratings of its holdings. Still, these should closely track those of the fund's underlying index, at least assuming no significant tracking error.

Although HYD's credit ratings are somewhat weak, the actual credit risk of the fund's portfolio is quite low: municipal bonds very rarely default, even non-investment grade munis. As per Fidelity, investment grade munis have a 10Y cumulative default rate of only 0.09%, less than 0.01% per year. Non-investment grade munis default rates are higher, with a 10Y cumulative default rate of 6.94%, or around 0.69% per year. Both figures are quite low on an absolute basis, and much, much lower than those of corporate bonds with similar credit ratings.

Fidelity

In my opinion, and considering the above, it would be fair to say that HYD has little credit risk, credit ratings notwithstanding.

On a more negative note, HYD does not trade as if credit risk was low, with the fund experiencing high volatility. Volatility is comparable, perhaps somewhat lower, to that of high-yield corporate bonds:

Data by YCharts

HYD tends to experience significant losses during downturns and recessions too, as was the case in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Losses were comparable to those of high-yield bonds peak to through, and persisted for longer too.

Data by YCharts

Although HYD's credit risk seems quite low, it trades with heavy volatility, and alongside riskier funds, an important fact and negative for investors to consider.

Interest Rate Risk

HYD invests in municipal bonds, which tend to have long maturities, duration, and interest rate risk. HYD currently sports a duration of 7.0 years, which is slightly higher than average for a bond, but lower than that of treasuries and investment-grade bonds.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

Considering the above, HYD should suffer sizable, above-average losses when interest rates rise, as was the case in 2022. HYD's losses were somewhat higher than expected too, due to timing (other bonds saw higher losses in the months prior to 2022).

Data by YCharts

On a more positive note, HYD should outperform if interest rates decrease, which some expect to happen starting next year. Some rate cuts are priced-in already, with investors expecting upwards of 2.5% in Fed cuts in the coming years. So, outperformance might require significant rate cuts, and might fail to materialize with only small cuts.

HYD's high interest rate risk / exposure increases portfolio risk and volatility, important negatives for the fund and its shareholders. Dovish investors, or those wishing to trade on expectations of significant rate cuts in the coming years, might find the fund's high duration compelling, however.

Dividends, Dividend Growth and Tax Implications

HYD's municipal bond holdings currently yield 4.1%, slightly higher than average for a bond fund, but below high-yield corporate bond dividend yields.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author

Importantly, those are trailing twelve-month dividend yields, and not necessarily informative of the dividends investors can expect moving forward.

Looking at SEC yields, which measure a fund's underlying generation of income for the past 30 days, might be more informative or indicative of expected forward dividends. HYD sports a 4.5% SEC yield, around average for a bond fund, but quite a bit lower than that of high-yield corporate bonds.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

HYD's dividends look about average for a bond fund, on both traditional dividend yield metrics and SEC yields.

The fund's dividend growth track record is significantly worse than average, with fund dividends declining these past twelve months. Most bond funds have seen very positive dividend growth instead, due to Fed hikes.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author

As an aside, the figures above seem somewhat inconsistent (why are dividends declining when rates are rising), due to timing. HYD's dividends declined from late 2021 to late 2022, which gets included in the negative TTM dividend growth figures above. Dividends have risen in more recent months, however.

Data by YCharts

HYD's dividends are not particularly high, and the fund's dividend growth track record is significantly worse than average.

HYD's dividends do have one key advantage relative to peers: their tax-exempt status. Most dividends are taxable, HYD's dividends are not, a significant, self-evident benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

The magnitude and relevance of these savings is dependent on the type of investment account used to invest (401k, personal investment portfolio, etc.), and on an investor's tax bracket. For some investors, these tax savings will be significant, for others, irrelevant. Readers should consider their own personal circumstances before investing in HYD, or other municipal bond funds.

HYD does provide investors with information relevant to potential investors about potential tax benefits. Specifically, HYD calculates taxable equivalent yields for the fund, based on a relevant federal tax rates. As an example, for investors with a federal tax rate of 12%, HYD's yield is equivalent to a 5.2% taxable yield, quite a bit higher than the fund's 4.5% SEC yield, due to the aforementioned tax benefits.

HYD

As can be seen above, HYD's tax benefits are particularly impactful for investors in higher tax brackets, and the fund might make for an interesting, attractive investment opportunity for these investors.

Nevertheless, I will say that the fund seems quite weak, on net.

Spreads relative to T-bills are very low, even though credit risk is somewhat higher, and interest rate risk is significantly higher. This does depend on the individual investor's tax situation, however.

Spreads relative to high-yield corporate bonds are negative, for investors in all tax brackets, even though both sub-asset classes have comparable volatility. Munis do have lower credit risk, although this is not readily reflected in the fund's share price / share price stability.

The potential tax benefits obviously matter, but I'm not confident that these outweigh the issues above. There are other, perhaps stronger, ways for an investor to reduce their tax burden. The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) uses box spreads, an options strategy, to achieve similar returns to T-bills, but with potentially greater tax efficiency.

Performance Analysis

HYD's performance track record is, well, mixed.

Long-term returns of 3.4% are very low on an absolute basis, but quite good relative to peers. Interest rates have been very low for over a decade, hence the low returns.

Short-term returns are negative, as higher Fed rates have led to lower bond prices. Returns seem weaker than average, but timing seems to have played a role.

T-bills and high-yield corporate bonds have broadly superior performance track records, although not overwhelmingly so.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author

HYD's overall performance track record seems mixed, a bit above-average long-term. As economic conditions have significantly changed these past few years, I don't think these figures are terribly material, but still important to analyze.

Conclusion

