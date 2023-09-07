Mario Tama

In early May, I updated investors in leading U.S. tobacco manufacturer Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), urging caution. I highlighted that market operators have already priced in its better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS metric as MO surged close to its critical resistance zone. As such, I anticipated selling pressure to intensify, which could hinder a further upward recovery of its momentum.

That thesis has panned out accordingly, as MO's recovery was rejected in early May, falling nearly 10% in price-performance terms toward its late June lows. In addition, the recent optimism buyers demonstrated pre-Q2 earnings was in vain, as MO fell further toward its recent mid-August lows.

As such, I assessed that investors looking to add exposure to MO must be cautious, as the market seems to be pricing in substantial execution risks. Notwithstanding its pricing leadership in mitigating tobacco volume decline, the market was unfazed by the improvement seen in its adjusted EPS in the second quarter.

Accordingly, Altria delivered an adjusted EPS increase of 4% in the second quarter, down from Q1's 5.4%. The company reaffirmed its full-year FY23 guidance range to $4.89 to $5.03, with a midpoint outlook of $4.96. However, the wide range in its guidance was highlighted by an analyst on its Q2 earnings call, suggesting uncertain market recovery. Despite that, analysts' consensus estimates of $5 are more optimistic than the company's outlook, indicating an improved second-half performance could be in store.

Altria is still lapping the challenging comps from the first half of 2022 as its premium Marlboro segment experienced falling shipments and market share losses. Given high inflation and tepid market conditions, consumers' trading down momentum was exacerbated by the tough comps. As such, the declines were higher than the anticipated "mid-single-digit decline rate" previously experienced. Therefore, I assessed that the market needs to ascertain Altria's performance in the second half before having the confidence to lift its valuation multiples higher and potentially break above the $48 resistance zone decisively.

Moreover, while the company is focused on transforming its business with its reduced-risk products, the momentum hasn't been significant. Accordingly, net revenue for its oral tobacco products rose by just 2.3% in Q2, mainly driven by solid pricing actions. However, the pricing effect was mitigated by less robust volume and product mix offsets. Therefore, I believe the market still needs further assurances about the company's ability to navigate challenging market conditions while transforming its legacy business.

MO's valuation metrics remain attractive. It last traded with a best-in-class "A+" valuation grade assigned by Seeking Alpha Quant. Hence, MO holders would likely argue that the market has priced in significant challenges.

I concur with that. Moreover, its forward dividend yield of 8.9% proffers investors robust defense against the relatively high Treasury yields, buttressed by a best-in-class "A+" profitability grade. As such, income investors aren't likely to bail out in droves, which could cause significant volatility for holders. Moreover, as the Fed reaches the peak of its rate hikes, MO's robust forward yield could improve further through the expansion of its valuation multiples as the market prices in a less hawkish Fed.

With that in mind, I believe it's apt to assess whether buying support is robust at the current levels for me to turn more constructive on MO for buyers to add more shares.

MO price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

MO has recovered from its August lows but faced stiff resistance. Since topping out in May, the stock has been forming lower highs, suggesting a worrying downtrend bias could emerge.

While I expect August's bottom to hold, given its attractive valuation and potentially improved second-half performance, MO's price action is much less constructive than I would have preferred.

As such, I believe a Hold rating on MO remains appropriate as we assess whether buyers could return with more vigor moving ahead before I consider turning more positive subsequently.

Rating: Maintain Hold. Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

