Altria: The Market Is Right, It's Cheap For A Reason
Summary
- As I had anticipated, Altria Group stock recovery was rejected in May. The market denied further buyers' optimism as MO underperformed the S&P 500.
- The market seems to be pricing in substantial execution risks for Altria despite its improved adjusted EPS in Q2. Buyers aren't convinced that Altria could overcome its challenges convincingly.
- MO's best-in-class "A+" valuation hasn't been enough to convince buyers that it offers significant appeal, given the industry's secular decline.
- The company needs to perform better in its reduced-risk products to provide more confidence for buyers to return aggressively.
- I argue why investors should hold their horses first and not be tempted by its seemingly attractive valuation. Read on and let me know whether you agree.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
In early May, I updated investors in leading U.S. tobacco manufacturer Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), urging caution. I highlighted that market operators have already priced in its better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS metric as MO surged close to its critical resistance zone. As such, I anticipated selling pressure to intensify, which could hinder a further upward recovery of its momentum.
That thesis has panned out accordingly, as MO's recovery was rejected in early May, falling nearly 10% in price-performance terms toward its late June lows. In addition, the recent optimism buyers demonstrated pre-Q2 earnings was in vain, as MO fell further toward its recent mid-August lows.
As such, I assessed that investors looking to add exposure to MO must be cautious, as the market seems to be pricing in substantial execution risks. Notwithstanding its pricing leadership in mitigating tobacco volume decline, the market was unfazed by the improvement seen in its adjusted EPS in the second quarter.
Accordingly, Altria delivered an adjusted EPS increase of 4% in the second quarter, down from Q1's 5.4%. The company reaffirmed its full-year FY23 guidance range to $4.89 to $5.03, with a midpoint outlook of $4.96. However, the wide range in its guidance was highlighted by an analyst on its Q2 earnings call, suggesting uncertain market recovery. Despite that, analysts' consensus estimates of $5 are more optimistic than the company's outlook, indicating an improved second-half performance could be in store.
Altria is still lapping the challenging comps from the first half of 2022 as its premium Marlboro segment experienced falling shipments and market share losses. Given high inflation and tepid market conditions, consumers' trading down momentum was exacerbated by the tough comps. As such, the declines were higher than the anticipated "mid-single-digit decline rate" previously experienced. Therefore, I assessed that the market needs to ascertain Altria's performance in the second half before having the confidence to lift its valuation multiples higher and potentially break above the $48 resistance zone decisively.
Moreover, while the company is focused on transforming its business with its reduced-risk products, the momentum hasn't been significant. Accordingly, net revenue for its oral tobacco products rose by just 2.3% in Q2, mainly driven by solid pricing actions. However, the pricing effect was mitigated by less robust volume and product mix offsets. Therefore, I believe the market still needs further assurances about the company's ability to navigate challenging market conditions while transforming its legacy business.
MO's valuation metrics remain attractive. It last traded with a best-in-class "A+" valuation grade assigned by Seeking Alpha Quant. Hence, MO holders would likely argue that the market has priced in significant challenges.
I concur with that. Moreover, its forward dividend yield of 8.9% proffers investors robust defense against the relatively high Treasury yields, buttressed by a best-in-class "A+" profitability grade. As such, income investors aren't likely to bail out in droves, which could cause significant volatility for holders. Moreover, as the Fed reaches the peak of its rate hikes, MO's robust forward yield could improve further through the expansion of its valuation multiples as the market prices in a less hawkish Fed.
With that in mind, I believe it's apt to assess whether buying support is robust at the current levels for me to turn more constructive on MO for buyers to add more shares.
MO has recovered from its August lows but faced stiff resistance. Since topping out in May, the stock has been forming lower highs, suggesting a worrying downtrend bias could emerge.
While I expect August's bottom to hold, given its attractive valuation and potentially improved second-half performance, MO's price action is much less constructive than I would have preferred.
As such, I believe a Hold rating on MO remains appropriate as we assess whether buyers could return with more vigor moving ahead before I consider turning more positive subsequently.
Rating: Maintain Hold. Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (7)
Yes , the dividend is wonderful at 8.64% and it is a qualified div for tax purposes and yes they have a great track record of increasing dividends. But other than this company has no vision for the future. They need to take IQ tests for their top positions.