Altria: The Market Is Right, It's Cheap For A Reason

Sep. 07, 2023
JR Research
Summary

  • As I had anticipated, Altria Group stock recovery was rejected in May. The market denied further buyers' optimism as MO underperformed the S&P 500.
  • The market seems to be pricing in substantial execution risks for Altria despite its improved adjusted EPS in Q2. Buyers aren't convinced that Altria could overcome its challenges convincingly.
  • MO's best-in-class "A+" valuation hasn't been enough to convince buyers that it offers significant appeal, given the industry's secular decline.
  • The company needs to perform better in its reduced-risk products to provide more confidence for buyers to return aggressively.
  • I argue why investors should hold their horses first and not be tempted by its seemingly attractive valuation. Read on and let me know whether you agree.
Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

In early May, I updated investors in leading U.S. tobacco manufacturer Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), urging caution. I highlighted that market operators have already priced in its better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS metric as MO surged close to

JR Research
Comments

Dicktater143
Today, 4:56 PM
Unnecessary doubtful article on Mo , better than an outright hit piece I suppose . Long Mo and BTI .
EdwardGLott
Today, 4:36 PM
Dividend King. Reinvesting a growing annual dividend 4x a year into a low P/E company selling to nicotine addicts is my great investment. Bought initial batch in 1999 before it split into four companies. Happily compounding away. Not selling for a long time so I’m not as affected as short term owners
Hurricane of Gains Plus
Today, 4:27 PM
The problem with this company is its management terrible decisions over the years. They are making billion dollar mistakes. MO should fire all of their officers and get outsiders to run the company. Seriously, the stock was at $62 per share in Sept of 2018, 5 years ago. Shortly after that they bought Juul for $12.8 billion! What fools. They would have done much better doing an energy drink or something with good health product, not vaping product.
Yes , the dividend is wonderful at 8.64% and it is a qualified div for tax purposes and yes they have a great track record of increasing dividends. But other than this company has no vision for the future. They need to take IQ tests for their top positions.
StevieCool
Today, 4:17 PM
Big Mo will pay my pension for now and for all time.
StevieCool
Today, 4:16 PM
Big Mo is for a lifetime!
pat mccrotch
Today, 4:16 PM
Movement toward federal legalization of cannabis will be a strong near-term catalyst for price appreciation.
StevieCool
Today, 4:14 PM
Long and longer Mo. 4-Life
