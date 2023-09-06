Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MJDLF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.39K Followers

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCPK:MJDLF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chantal Melanson - IR

Denis Larocque - President & CEO

Ian Ross - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gordon Lawson - Paradigm Capital

Ryan Hanley - Laurentian Bank

Dennis Scannell - Rutabaga Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Chantal Melanson. Please go ahead, Ms. Melanson.

Chantal Melanson

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. As mentioned, we would like to welcome you to Major Drilling's conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. On the call, we will have Denis Larocque, President and CEO; and Ian Ross, our Chief Financial Officer. Our results were released yesterday evening and can be found on our website at www.majordrilling.com. We also invite you to visit our website for further information.

Before we get started, we'd like to caution you that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements about future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are forward-looking in nature and actual events or results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

I will now turn the presentation over to Denis Larocque. Please go ahead.

Denis Larocque

Thank you, Chantal, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. We had another strong quarter as we continued to see steady growth month by month throughout the quarter. As expected, we saw increased activity from copper, lithium, silver and nickel customers, which helped offset the reduced demand from junior exploration companies as capital markets fundraising remains a challenge for some of those companies.

Early in the summer, project delays due to permitting and forest fires

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.