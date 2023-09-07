Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

Lemon_tm

I am very bullish on REITs (VNQ).

So much so that they now represent over 50% of my portfolio.

I invest so much in them because they essentially allow me to buy real estate at a steep discount to its fair value, and then I get the additional benefits of diversification, liquidity, professional management, and passive income on top of it.

If I offered you to buy an interest in a portfolio of apartment communities in rapidly growing Texan markets at 60 cents on the dollar, you would probably jump on the opportunity.

You don't need to be a genius to understand that buying good real estate at pennies on the dollar is likely a good long-term investment.

That's precisely what REITs are today offering.

They are now priced at large discounts relative to the fair value of their assets and historically, REITs have been very rewarding in the years following time periods when their valuations had been so heavily discounted.

Janus Henderson

So that explains why I am aggressively buying REITs today.

But that doesn't mean that all REITs are worth buying. On the contrary, there are quite a lot of REITs that I would even consider selling:

Some are overleveraged.

Others are poorly managed.

And then some remain pricey, at least compared to their peers.

In what follows, we will highlight 2 REITs that I would stay away from:

Boston Properties (BXP)

BXP is the "blue-chip" of the office REIT segment.

Boston Properties

We used to own it at one point, but we got rid of it back in 2021 when it recovered to $114 per share.

Today, it trades at just half of that and so I recently reconsidered opening a new position:

Data by YCharts

The REIT owns the same properties, but it is now offered at a much lower price. It must be undervalued, right?

I am not so sure.

I think that our earlier investment in the company was a mistake and we got lucky to get out on time before its crash.

And even at half the price, I am still not a buyer because I fear that BXP is going to turn into a value trap.

I view it as a similar case to Simon Property Group (SPG) back in 2017.

SPG is the "blue-chip" of the mall space and many argued that it was heavily discounted in 2017. Its FFO multiple was historically low and its dividend yield was relatively high for a blue-chip.

The thesis back then was very similar to that of BXP:

SPG owned high-quality assets that remained in demand.

Their rents kept on rising even despite all the naysayers.

It had a fortress balance sheet to weather the storm.

The headwinds appeared to be temporary.

The valuation was discounted, but the long-term outlook was compelling.

But here's how this turned out in the end:

Data by YCharts

SPG turned into a value trap.

We of course had the pandemic in between, but even ignoring that, it had been trending lower for years, despite posting decent results.

The issue was that its market sentiment was challenged by all the negative headlines affecting the mall sector and I fear that the same could happen to BXP.

Today, it is priced at a historically low valuation multiple, it has good properties that continue to do relatively well, and it has the balance sheet to survive even if it faces some pain in the coming years.

But the big issue is its market sentiment, which will likely remain challenged for a long time to come.

It is undeniable at this point that offices are going to suffer in the coming years. Occupancy rates are dropping, rents are challenged, and landlords will have to heavily reinvest in their properties to adapt them to changing needs and also give large TI packages to tenants to keep them happy in an increasingly competitive world.

Boston Properties

I fear that this capex and TI will eat a large chunk of BXP's cash flow. Add to that some headwinds from rising interest rates, and lots of negative headlines, and BXP's market sentiment is likely to remain challenged with no clear end in sight.

The problem here is that this is a problem that will affect BXP for years to come and the market is very short-term oriented.

Moreover, its valuation is cheap, but it is not "that" cheap. It is now priced at around 12x AFFO. It is cheaper based on FFO, but capex and leasing expenses will be significant for years to come and therefore, the cash flow really isn't that great.

I think that there are some better options in the REIT market and for this reason, I wouldn't be a buyer at these levels.

Iron Mountain (IRM)

I really don't get the hype for Iron Mountain.

Once more, this is a REIT that we used to own and we made a nice profit on it. In hindsight, we sold it too early and left some gains on the table.

But at this point, I think that this is one of the REITs that offer the worst risk-to-reward in today's market.

It is priced at all-time highs, a huge premium to pre-covid levels, and a peak valuation of 22x FFO:

Data by YCharts

That's despite the following issues:

It is earning most of its revenue from paper storage, which is hardly a growth industry. I don't think that paper storage will go away anytime soon, but I run a business and use 10x less paper today than a decade ago. That's the direction we are going and even the bulls will agree that this is a long-term risk to IRM. Paper storage does not need to disappear for IRM to suffer. Even slow negative growth could have a huge impact on its market sentiment and valuation because it is now priced so expensively.

It is growing a data center business, which is itself suffering lots of issues. Some prolific short-sellers are going after Digital Realty (DLR) and arguing that it is heavily overpriced because non-cash depreciation is a real expense for data centers since they risk becoming obsolete after a few decades. Moreover, this sector has become very competitive and many of the big tenants like Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) are now building their own facilities to be in full control of their data.

Finally, IRM does not even own a lot of its properties. In recent years, it deleveraged its balance sheet and pushed for growth by selling many of its properties and leasing them back with a long-term lease. This materially improved many of the metrics that REIT investors follow closely: FFO per share, payout ratio, debt-to-EBITDA... but it is a long-term issue that warrants a lower multiple because it now does not own many of its properties.

Iron Mountain

With that in mind, does it deserve to trade at 22x FFO in a world of 5%+ interest rates?

I don't think so.

Do I think that it is about to crash?

I am not saying that. IRM could still do reasonably well for its shareholders over time because 22x is not excessive if they can keep growing at a good pace, but my point is that the "risk-to-reward" is unimpressive from here.

For this reason, I would sell it if I still owned it.