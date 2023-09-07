3 Amazing 7+% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Buys

Deagreez

This is part two of a series about Walgreens (WBA) and better alternatives.

The S&P 500 is the big league of global business. The 500 largest companies in America by market value are pretty much the all-stars.

But that doesn't mean that every company will keep winning. Consider the English Premier League, watched by 650 million people worldwide.

It's the NFL of global football (what Americans call soccer).

In the English Premier League, there are different leagues, and every year, the worst teams get relegated to the lower league, and the best of the lower league make it up to the big leagues.

The S&P and Russell 1000 are similar.

Every year, some companies fail, fall in value, and get replaced with new fresh up-and-comers. Companies are firing on all cylinders rather than spinning their wheels to reinvent themselves.

It can be frustrating if you bought a venerable dividend aristocrat like Walgreens years ago and are now underwater.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

I first recommended WBA to members on November 20th, 2020, when it was trading at 7.7X earnings, an anti-bubble valuation. WBA yielded 5% compared to a 13-year median yield of 2.4%.

The growth consensus was 6% to 7% and is down to 2.8% today.

Back then, WBA offered 11% to 12% long-term return potential + a valuation boost from returning to fair value.

Today it offers an 8% yield + 2% to 3% growth, so 10% to 11%, slightly lower. And the turnaround probability has declined.

The fundamentals did not grow as expected; they deteriorated, and now investors look at a 27% loss if they sell today.

That makes it very hard to sell today, but ask yourself this. Would you buy Walgreens today if you woke up to find your portfolio brand new in cash? Or do you hold it on the hope that "maybe one day I can break even and sell this stinker"?

Hope isn't a great long-term investment strategy, but here is a better way to regain those Walgreens losses.

Why Holding Forever Waiting For Breakeven Isn't A Great Strategy

You need to see two tables to understand why making back losses (which are inevitable even for the best investors in history) is best done with great companies.

JPMorgan Asset Management

44% of all stocks are catastrophic 70+% losses and never recover.

If you buy individual companies, you will have plenty of Walgreens, VF Corps, GE's, AT&Ts, CenturyLink's, and maybe even a K-Mart or Winn-Dixie.

all failed aristocrats

KMart and Winn-Dixie went bankrupt

One rule of thumb I have is to sell if the dividend is cut.

Statistics: The Secret Master Of Wall Street

If you smoke, you are about nine times more likely to get lung cancer eventually if you don't. Some people smoke like chimneys for 50 years and never get lung cancer.

And some people eat 100% perfectly clean and exercise every day, never do anything unhealthy for 30 years, and get lung cancer.

That's just how statistics works.

Wall Street has no guarantees, only that if you do something with high probability long enough, you will win in the long-term.

the Casino business model,

the house is guaranteed to win eventually

Hartford Funds

Well, here is the data. Over 50 years, and thousands of companies, the fact is that dividend cutters sucked, and dividend growers were the best-performing asset in history.

What is the chance that dividend growers will keep outperforming in the future? Statistically speaking, it's 97%.

Is that a guarantee? According to Goldman Sachs, the chance of dividend growers underperforming for the next 50 years is 3%, and the risk of nuclear war with Russia is 2.5%.

I will admit that the apocalypse and 50 years of dividend growth suckiness are possible, but I won't lose sleep over either scenario.

Unprecedented Means It's Never Happened Before, Not That It Can't Happen

Business Insider

In a world of 8 billion people, a 1 in 2.5 trillion event happens once per year.

But here's the good news for anyone owning Walgreens or any other flailing high-yield dividend aristocrat (or just any dividend stock).

There Are Always Great Alternatives

One reason that people are attracted to safe high-yield is that it's less speculative in theory.

Note that I said "safe high yield". No one ever buys a high-yielding stock expecting a dividend cut. There is always a non-zero risk of that, but you buy something that you think will keep the dividend intact and growing.

That makes dividend aristocrats with a 25+ year dividend growth streak attractive.

Justin Law

During the Pandemic, aristocrats were 6X less likely to cut their dividends than companies with a 5- to 9-year streak.

In the Great Recession, aristocrats were 50% less likely to cut their dividends than companies with 10 to 24-year streaks.

There is a reason that Ben Graham considered 20+ years without a dividend cut a sign of quality, and 20+ year dividend growth streaks a sign of excellence.

Let me ask you this. If you could buy a 1% yielding company growing at 10% or a 10% yielding company growing at 1%, which would you choose?

All else being equal, the 10% yielding company, assuming a strong balance sheet and well-covered dividend, is the less speculative choice.

We know the dividend today, the balance sheet today, the payout ratio, the risk profile, the business plan, the management guidance, etc.

10% long-term growth might happen; the 10% yield is what you get today.

That is why some people like ultra-yield dividend aristocrat investing.

They get paid handsomely with very safe dividends today that grow ever year. The bar to earn double-digit returns is very low since only modest growth is required courtesy of low valuation and high immediate income.

For example, a 7% yielding company growing at 4% long-term is virtually guaranteed to beat the S&P 500's historical 10% (and consensus future) returns.

So, let's look at the three 7+% yielding alternatives to Walgreens: companies with superior growth prospects, better management, and much better buys today.

British American Tobacco (BTI): A Global Aristocrat In 2025

Company Dividend Payout Ratio Policy (85% Safe) Current Payout Ratio British American 65% 64% Philip Morris 75% 83% Altria 80% 77% Click to enlarge

(Source: Management Guidance.)

BTI's dividend payout ratio policy is 65%, the lowest of its large peers. It's payout ratio is currently 65%.

BTI Consensus Balance Sheet Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2022 2.96 2.96 8.27 2023 2.62 2.62 6.89 2024 2.39 2.39 7.63 2025 2.11 2.11 9.14 2026 1.62 1.62 NA Annualized Change -13.97% -13.97% 3.38% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal.)

The balance sheet is strong and getting steadily stronger over time.

RRP (reduced risk products, vaping and heat sticks) sales continue to be a strong 30% to 50% depending on the product and BTI says its long-term guidance is on track. That guidance calls for $6.3 billion in RRP sales by 2025 and profitability in RRP sales in 2024.

It also calls for 7% to 9% long-term EPS and dividend growth.

If management can deliver its historical 8% earnings growth, that's 17% long-term returns with zero PE expansion.

If BTI delivers that total return guidance and its PE returns to its historical 13 to 14? Then 24% to 25% annular returns for the next decade are possible.

800% total return potential if management delivers on its guidance in the next 10 years

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 93% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN future global aristocrat

DK safety score: 100% very safe (BBB+ negative credit rating, 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk, 23-year streak)

Historical fair value: $66.55

Current price: $32.56

Discount to fair value: 51%

DK rating: potential Buffett-style "fat pitch" Ultra Value buy

Yield: 9.1%

Long-term growth consensus: 4.6%

Consensus long-term return potential: 13.7%

10-year Consensus Total Return Potential: 20.8% CAGR = 562% vs 8.7% S&P = 120% S&P

FAST Graphs, FactSet

I believe BTI offers the best valuation in 23 years, and its long-term growth plans remain on track as seen by its most recent RRP growth statistics.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD): The Potentially Safest 7.5% Yield On Wall Street

investor presentation

Founded in 1998 and now achieving 25 consecutive years of distribution growth, EPD is considered by most analysts to be the best-run midstream company in America.

EPD is the 2nd dividend champion in midstream (unofficial aristocrat, S&P doesn't allow MLPs into S&P 500 and so no MLP can ever be an official aristocrat).

But this is the king of safety and quality among MLPs and management owns 33% of the stock via EPCO. In other words, there is virtually no chance of "getting kindered".

Management is getting $1.3 billion per year in tax-deferred distributions. So they are not likely to convert to a c-corp (that's official from management) nor do anything to put the payout at risk.

In fact, EPD is already planning to become a dividend king, achieving a 50-year streak in 2048.

FactSet Research Terminal

And the bond market is willing to bet millions that EPD is going to be around and thriving in 55 years.

Those are bond durations that the US Treasury can only dream of.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 93% low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend champion

DK safety score: 100% very safe (BBB+ stable credit rating, 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk, 25 year streak)

Historical fair value: $26.72

Current price: $35.88

Discount to fair value: 26%

DK rating: potential very strong buy

Yield: 7.5%

Long-term growth consensus: 3.5%

Consensus long-term return potential: 11.0%

10-year Consensus Total Return Potential: 14.1% CAGR = 274% vs 8.7% CAGR = 130% S&P

FAST Graphs, FactSet

EPD could nearly quadruple your money over the next decade and almost double by the end of 2025 if it grows as expected and return to historical fair value.

Altria (MO): The Safest 9% Yield On Wall Street

A lot of investors understandably worry that close to 10% volume declines at MO could continue and make it impossible to grow the top or bottom line or dividend.

earnings presentation

Management claims it has everything it needs to deliver around 5% growth in earnings and dividends through 2028.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Management's track record of hitting its guidance is among the best on Wall Street, a virtually 100% perfect record within a small margin of error.

9% potentially very safe yield today and 5% long-term growth? Plus a nice valuation boost?

14% long-term return guidance

17% to 18% total return guidance for the next 10 years = 400% total return guidance

from a management team that doesn't miss long-term guidance

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: % risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN

DK safety score: 98% very safe (BBB+ stable credit rating, 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Historical fair value: $61.36

Current price: $44.09

Discount to fair value: 28%

DK rating: potential very strong buy

Yield: 8.9%

Long-term growth consensus: 4.6%

Consensus long-term return potential: 13.5%

10-year Consensus Total Return Potential: 16.8% CAGR = 373% vs 8.7% S&P = 120% S&P

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MO, like EPD and BTI, offers many times better total return potential over the next 2 to 10 years, plus a 7.5% to 9% very safe yield with solid growth prospects that are actually being delivered, unlike WBA's constant misses.

Bottom Line: There Are Always Wonderful Ultra-Yield Aristocrats Available

I know it can be frustrating to be a value investor at times. You buy something that is objectively dirt cheap, at almost 7X earnings, and a yield twice as high as its historical norm.

All the data looks good, the balance sheet is strong, management is confident of a turnaround, and rating agencies and analysts all agree.

The bond market says they are also confident in the plan; the brand is strong and trusted, so you buy with confidence.

Templeton concedes that when people say things are different, 20 percent of the time, they are right." - Howard Marks

Yet there is a reason there is an 80% certainty limit on individual stocks in finance. The Templeton/Marks certainty limit exists because even venerable companies that have been around for decades or even a century can fail.

Even aristocrats can lose their way, and right now, Walgreens is struggling to find relevance in a world where so many better options exist.

Is the dividend likely to be cut? The risk of a cut is up about 10X compared to a few years ago, but it's still not the most likely outcome.

But even if the 8% yield is maintained, if the company grows as expected long-term, how excited are you at a 10% to 11% return potential? Are you willing to risk the crappy returns that statistically come with dividend cutters for market-level returns?

Why not trust your hard-earned savings to BTI, MO, or EPD, ultra-yield aristocrats delivering on their expected growth?

Companies have a history of successfully adapting to and overcoming challenges rather than spinning their wheels for years.

Fundamental growth is what I mean, NOT avoiding long bear markets

Management has no control over stock prices, just fundamentals

The deterioration in WBA's fundamentals is such that it's a less attractive investment today at an 8% yield than three years ago at a 5% yield.

While the opportunity in BTI, MO, and EPD is rock solid, based on the best available evidence we have today.